Head Coach: John Harbaugh

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Jason Pierre-PaulOLB6-527501-01-198912South Florida
2Tyler HuntleyQB6-120402-03-19982Utah
3James Proche IIWR5-1119109-21-19962SMU
5Jalyn Armour-DavisCB6-119509-03-19990Alabama
6Patrick QueenLB6-023708-13-19992LSU
7Rashod BatemanWR6-119711-29-19991Minnesota
8Lamar JacksonQB6-223001-07-19974Louisville
9Justin TuckerK6-118411-21-198910Texas
10Demarcus RobinsonWR6-120309-21-19946Florida
11Jordan StoutP6-321408-04-19980Penn State
12Anthony BrownQB6-122807-27-19980Oregon
13Devin DuvernayWR5-1120209-12-19972Texas
14Kyle HamiltonSAF6-422103-16-20010Notre Dame
16Tylan WallaceWR5-1119805-13-19991Oklahoma State
17Kenyan DrakeRB6-121601-26-19946Alabama
18Makai PolkWR6-319208-04-20010Mississippi State
21Brandon StephensDB6-121512-29-19971SMU
22Damarion WilliamsCB5-1018007-15-19980Houston
23Kyle FullerCB5-1120002-16-19928Virginia Tech
24Marcus PetersCB6-019701-09-19937Washington
25Kevon SeymourCB6-018811-30-19936USC
26Geno StoneSAF5-1120904-19-19992Iowa
27J.K. DobbinsRB5-1021212-17-19982Ohio State
28Mike DavisRB5-922302-19-19937South Carolina
29Ar'Darius WashingtonSAF5-817611-02-19991TCU
30Tyler BadieRB5-820002-07-20000Missouri
32Marcus WilliamsSAF6-120709-08-19965Utah
35Gus EdwardsRB6-123804-13-19954Rutgers
36Chuck ClarkSAF6-020904-19-19955Virginia Tech
37T.J. CarrieCB6-020407-28-19908Ohio
38Ben MasonFB6-325805-25-19991Michigan
40Malik HarrisonLB6-325903-05-19982Ohio State
41Daryl WorleyCB6-120502-22-19956West Virginia
42Patrick RicardFB6-330505-27-19945Maine
43Justice HillRB5-1020011-14-19973Oklahoma State
44Marlon HumphreyCB6-020507-08-19965Alabama
46Nick MooreLS6-225312-09-19923Georgia
47Vince BiegelOLB6-324607-02-19935Wisconsin
48Jeremiah MoonOLB6-524708-18-19980Florida
49Brandon CopelandLB6-326007-02-19919Pennsylvania
50Justin HoustonOLB6-327001-21-198911Georgia
51Josh RossLB6-022910-31-19990Michigan
53Del'Shawn PhillipsLB6-223010-09-19963Illinois
54Tyus BowserOLB6-324205-23-19955Houston
56Josh BynesLB6-123508-24-198911Auburn
57Kristian WelchLB6-324205-24-19982Iowa
58Michael PierceDT6-035511-06-19926Samford
59Daelin HayesOLB6-425705-16-19981Notre Dame
60Steven MeansOLB6-326909-16-19909Buffalo
63Trystan ColonOL6-332003-23-19982Missouri
64Tyler LinderbaumC6-230504-07-20000Iowa
65Patrick MekariOL6-430508-13-19973California
66Ben ClevelandG6-637008-25-19981Georgia
69Kahlil McKenzieG6-334501-03-19974Tennessee
70Kevin ZeitlerG6-433903-08-199010Wisconsin
71Ja'Wuan JamesT6-632306-03-19928Tennessee
72Ben PowersG6-433810-29-19963Oklahoma
74David SharpeT6-634610-21-19955Florida
77Daniel FaaleleT6-838011-09-19990Minnesota
78Morgan MosesT6-632003-03-19918Virginia
79Ronnie StanleyT6-631503-18-19946Notre Dame
80Isaiah LikelyTE6-424104-18-20000Coastal Carolina
81Binjimen VictorWR6-419101-15-19972Ohio State
82Slade BoldenWR5-1119301-26-19990Alabama
84Josh OliverTE6-525903-21-19973San Jose State
86Nick BoyleTE6-426102-17-19937Delaware
87Raleigh WebbWR6-221312-28-19970The Citadel
88Charlie KolarTE6-625002-10-19990Iowa State
89Mark AndrewsTE6-524709-06-19954Oklahoma
90David OjaboOLB6-425505-17-20000Michigan
91Rayshad NicholsDT6-230507-09-19990Stephen F. Austin
92Justin MadubuikeDT6-329311-17-19972Texas A&M
93Calais CampbellDT6-830709-01-198614Miami (FL)
94Isaiah MackNT6-131103-19-19963Chattanooga
96Broderick WashingtonDT6-231412-04-19962Texas Tech
97Brent UrbanDE6-730905-05-19918Virginia
98Travis JonesDT6-433410-15-19990UConn
99Odafe OwehOLB6-525712-15-19981Penn State

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you