The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2022 baseball amateur draft:
|First Round
1. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater H.S., Okla., $8.19 million
2. Arizona Diamondbacks, Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan H.S., Ga., $8,189,400
3. Texas Rangers, Kumar Rocker, RHP, Farragut, Tenn., $5.2 million
4. Pittsburgh Pirates, Termarr Johnson, SS, Mays H.S., Ga. $7,219,000
5. Washington Nationals, Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy, Fla., $6.5 million
6. Miami Marlins, Jacob Berry, 3B, LSU. $6 million
7. Chicago Cubs, Cade Horton, RHP, Oklahoma, $4.45 million
8. Minnesota Twins, Brooks Lee, SS, Cal Poly, $5,675,000
9. Kansas City Royals, Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech, $5.2 million
10. Colorado Rockies, Gabriel Hughes, RHP, Gonzaga, $4 million
11. New York Mets, Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech, $5,019,735
12. Detroit Tigers, Jace Jung, 2B, Texas Tech, $4,590,300
13. Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto, SS, Campbell. $3.5 million
14. New York Mets, Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall-Heath H.S., Texas. $3.9 million
15. San Diego Padres, Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford H.S., Ga., $3.9 million
16. Cleveland Guardians, Chase DeLauter, OF, James Madison, $3.75 million
17. Philadelphia Phillies, Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman H.S., Nev., $3,894,000
18. Cincinnati Reds, Cam Collier, 3B, Chipola College, $5 million
19. Oakland Athletics, Daniel Susac, C, Arizona, $3,531,200
20. Atlanta Braves, Owen Murphy, RHP, Riverside Brookfield H.S., Ill., $2,556,900
21. Seattle Mariners, Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny H.S., Pa., $3.3 million
22. St. Louis Cardinals, Cooper Hjerpe, LHP, Oregon St.,$ 3,182,200
23. Toronto Blue Jays, Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage School, Fla., $3,597,500
24. Boston Red Sox, Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran H.S., Calif., $2.3 million
25. New York Yankees, Spencer Jones, OF, Vanderbilt, $2,880,800
26. Chicago White Sox, Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego East H.S., Ill., $2.8 million
27. Milwaukee Brewers, Eric Brown Jr., SS, Coastal Carolina, $2.05 million
28. Houston Astros, Drew Gilbert, OF, Tennessee, $2,497,500
29. Tampa Bay Rays, Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth H.S., N.C., $2,548,900
30. San Francisco Giants, Reggie Crawford, 1B-LHP, UConn, $2,297,500
