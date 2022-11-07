|Announced Monday, Nov. 14
AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Steven Kwan, Cleveland; Julio Rodriguez, Seattle; Adley Rutschman, Baltimore.
NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis; Michael Harris II, Atlanta; Spencer Strider, Atlanta.
|Announced Tuesday, Nov. 15
AL Manager of the Year — Terry Francona, Cleveland; Brandon Hyde, Baltimore; Scott Servais, Seattle.
NL Manager of the Year — Dave Roberts, Los Angeles; Buck Showalter, New York; Brian Snitker, Atlanta.
|Announced Wednesday, Nov. 16
AL Cy Young Award — Dylan Cease, Chicago; Alek Manoah, Toronto; Justin Verlander, Houston.
NL Cy Young Award — Sandy Alcantara, Miami; Max Fried, Atlanta; Julio Urias, Los Angeles.
|Announced Thursday, Nov. 17
AL Most Valuable Player — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis; Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis; Manny Machado, San Diego.
NL Most Valuable Player — Yordan Alvarez, Houston; Aaron Judge, New York; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles.
