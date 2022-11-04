|At Keeneland
|Lexington, Ky.
|Friday
Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic
Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road
Juvenile Fillies — Wonder Wheel
Juvenile Fillies Turf — Mediate
Juvenile — Forte
