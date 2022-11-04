At Keeneland
Lexington, Ky.
Friday

Juvenile Turf Sprint — Mischief Magic

Juvenile Turf — Victoria Road

Juvenile Fillies — Wonder Wheel

Juvenile Fillies Turf — Mediate

Juvenile — Forte

