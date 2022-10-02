Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Reggie Roberson Jr.WR5-1119310-14-19980SMU
0Michael BadgleyK5-1018307-28-19954Miami (FL)
0Reggie Robinson IICB6-120004-14-19972Tulsa
1Justin FieldsQB6-322803-05-19991Ohio State
2Cairo SantosK5-817511-12-19918Tulane
4Eddie JacksonDB6-020612-10-19935Alabama
6Kyler GordonDB6-020012-17-19990Washington
8N'Keal HarryWR6-422512-17-19973Arizona State
9Jaquan BriskerDB6-120004-20-19990Penn State
10Nsimba WebsterWR5-1018001-27-19963Eastern Washington
11Darnell MooneyWR5-1117310-29-19972Tulane
12Velus Jones Jr.WR6-020005-11-19970Tennessee
13Byron PringleWR6-120311-17-19934Kansas State
14Nathan PetermanQB6-222505-04-19945Pittsburgh
15Trevor SiemianQB6-322012-26-19917Northwestern
16Trenton GillP6-421903-05-19990North Carolina State
17Ihmir Smith-MarsetteWR6-118508-29-19991Iowa
18Dante PettisWR6-119510-23-19954Washington
19Equanimeous St. BrownWR6-521409-30-19964Notre Dame
21Darrynton EvansRB5-1020307-09-19982Appalachian State
22Kindle VildorDB5-1118912-11-19972Georgia Southern
23Lamar JacksonDB6-220804-13-19982Nebraska
24Khalil HerbertRB5-921204-21-19981Virginia Tech
25Trestan EbnerRB5-1120601-02-19990Baylor
26Davontae HarrisDB5-1120501-21-19954Illinois State
29Dane CruikshankDB6-120904-27-19954Arizona
30Harrison HandDB5-1119711-12-19982Temple
31Jaylon JonesDB5-1119010-14-19970Ole Miss
32David MontgomeryRB5-1122406-07-19973Iowa State
33Jaylon JohnsonDB6-019604-19-19992Utah
35Khari BlasingameFB6-023307-01-19963Vanderbilt
36DeAndre Houston-CarsonDB6-020204-13-19936William & Mary
37Elijah HicksDB5-1120010-16-19990California
38A.J. ThomasDB6-221409-18-19990Western Michigan
39Josh BlackwellDB5-1118004-05-19990Duke
43DeMarquis GatesLB6-222103-07-19964Ole Miss
44Matthew AdamsLB6-023012-12-19954Houston
45Joe ThomasLB6-122705-06-19918South Carolina State
46Andre AnthonyDL6-425111-21-19962022LSU
47Chase AllenTE6-625107-09-19970Iowa State
48Patrick ScalesLS6-322602-11-198811Utah State
50Sterling WeatherfordLB6-422401-26-19990Miami (OH)
53Nicholas MorrowLB6-021607-10-19955Greenville
55Al-Quadin MuhammadDL6-325003-28-19955Miami (FL)
57Jack SanbornLB6-223407-29-20000Wisconsin
58Roquan SmithLB6-123204-08-19974Georgia
59Kingsley JonathanDL6-426004-28-19980Syracuse
60Dieter EiselenOL6-432006-10-19962Yale
62Lucas PatrickOL6-331307-30-19936Duke
63Michael NieseOL6-529501-13-19980Temple
64Mike Pennel Jr.DL6-433205-09-19918CSU-Pueblo
65Cody WhitehairOL6-331607-11-19926Kansas State
67Sam MustipherOL6-233208-13-19963Notre Dame
68Doug KramerOL6-230006-04-19980Illinois
69Ja'Tyre CarterOL6-331101-15-19990Southern University
70Braxton JonesOL6-531003-27-19990Southern Utah
71Riley ReiffOL6-631312-01-198810Iowa
72Alex LeatherwoodOL6-531201-05-19991Alabama
74Zachary ThomasOL6-530805-26-19982022San Diego State
75Larry BoromOL6-533303-30-19991Missouri
76Teven JenkinsOL6-632103-03-19981Oklahoma State
78Kellen DieschOL6-730103-28-20000Arizona State
78Dakota DozierOL6-431204-30-19918Furman
79Michael Schofield IIIOL6-630311-15-19908Michigan
81Jake TongesFB6-424007-08-19990California
82Isaiah CoulterWR6-219809-18-19982Rhode Island
84Ryan GriffinTE6-625501-11-19909UConn
85Cole KmetTE6-626003-10-19992Notre Dame
88Trevon WescoTE6-326709-12-19953West Virginia
90Angelo BlacksonDL6-431511-14-19927Auburn
91Dominique RobinsonDL6-525307-02-19980Miami (OH)
92Trevon ColeyDT6-130707-13-19946Florida Atlantic
93Justin JonesDL6-330908-28-19964North Carolina State
94Robert QuinnDL6-424505-18-199011North Carolina
96Armon WattsDT6-529507-22-19963Arkansas
99Trevis GipsonDL6-426306-13-19972Tulsa

