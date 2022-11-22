Nov. 22
Record
1.Georgia11-0
2.Ohio State11-0
3.Michigan11-0
4.TCU11-0
5.LSU9-2
6.Southern Cal10-1
7.Alabama9-2
8.Clemson10-1
9.Oregon9-2
10. Tennessee9-2
11. Penn State9-2
12. Kansas State8-3
13. Washington9-2
14. Utah8-3
15. Notre Dame8-3
16. Florida State8-3
17. North Carolina9-2
18. UCLA8-3
19. Tulane9-2
20. Mississippi8-3
21. Oregon State8-3
22. UCF8-3
23. Texas7-4
24. Cincinnati9-2
25. Louisville7-4

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

