|Nov. 29
|Record
|1. Georgia
|12-0
|2. Michigan
|12-0
|3. TCU
|12-0
|4. Southern Cal
|11-1
|5. Ohio State
|11-1
|6. Alabama
|10-2
|7. Tennessee
|10-2
|8. Penn State
|10-2
|9. Clemson
|10-2
|10. Kansas State
|9-3
|11. Utah
|9-3
|12. Washington
|10-2
|13. Florida State
|9-3
|14. LSU
|9-3
|15. Oregon State
|9-3
|16. Oregon
|9-3
|17. UCLA
|9-3
|18. Tulane
|10-2
|19. South Carolina
|8-4
|20. Texas
|8-4
|21. Notre Dame
|8-4
|22. UCF
|9-3
|23. North Carolina
|9-3
|24. Mississippi State
|8-4
|25. NC State
|8-4
