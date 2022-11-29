Nov. 29
Record
1. Georgia12-0
2. Michigan12-0
3. TCU12-0
4. Southern Cal11-1
5. Ohio State11-1
6. Alabama10-2
7. Tennessee10-2
8. Penn State10-2
9. Clemson10-2
10. Kansas State9-3
11. Utah9-3
12. Washington10-2
13. Florida State9-3
14. LSU9-3
15. Oregon State9-3
16. Oregon9-3
17. UCLA9-3
18. Tulane10-2
19. South Carolina8-4
20. Texas8-4
21. Notre Dame8-4
22. UCF9-3
23. North Carolina9-3
24. Mississippi State8-4
25. NC State8-4

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you