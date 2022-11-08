Nov. 8
Record
1. Georgia9-0
2. Ohio State9-0
3. Michigan9-0
4. TCU9-0
5. Tennessee8-1
6. Oregon8-1
7. LSU7-2
8. Southern Cal8-1
9. Alabama7-2
10. Clemson8-1
11. Mississippi8-1
12. UCLA8-1
13. Utah7-2
14. Penn State7-2
15. North Carolina8-1
16. NC State7-2
17. Tulane8-1
18. Texas6-3
19. Kansas State6-3
20. Notre Dame6-3
21. Illinois7-2
22. UCF7-2
23. Florida State6-3
24. Kentucky6-3
25. Washington7-2

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2023 at Inglewood, Calif.

