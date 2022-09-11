Head Coach: Dan Campbell

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Ross PierschbacherOL6-431506-05-19953Alabama
1Jeff OkudahCB6-120502-02-19992Ohio State
2Austin BryantDL6-525011-12-19963Clemson
3Jack FoxP6-221509-01-19963Rice
4DJ CharkWR6-420509-23-19964LSU
5DeShon ElliottSAF6-021004-21-19974Texas
8Josh ReynoldsWR6-319402-16-19955Texas A&M
9Jameson WilliamsWR6-218003-26-20010Alabama
10Nate SudfeldQB6-623510-07-19936Indiana
11Kalif RaymondWR5-818008-08-19946Holy Cross
12Tim BoyleQB6-422510-03-19944Eastern Kentucky
13Aldrick RosasK6-222112-30-19946Southern Oregon
14Amon-Ra St. BrownWR6-020210-24-19991USC
15Maurice AlexanderWR5-1118001-10-19970Florida International
16Jared GoffQB6-421710-14-19946California
17Dominik EberleK6-219007-04-19962Utah State
19Austin SeibertK5-920011-15-19963Oklahoma
21Tracy Walker IIISAF6-120602-01-19954Louisiana
23Mike HughesCB5-1019102-11-19974UCF
24Amani OruwariyeCB6-220202-09-19963Penn State
25Will HarrisCB6-120612-19-19953Boston College
26Ifeatu MelifonwuSAF6-321005-02-19991Syracuse
27Bobby PriceCB6-320804-25-19982Norfolk State
28Jermar JeffersonRB5-1021204-15-20001Oregon State
29Saivion SmithCB6-120011-05-19973Alabama
30Jamaal WilliamsRB6-022404-03-19955BYU
31Kerby JosephSAF6-120311-14-20000Illinois
32D'Andre SwiftRB5-920801-14-19992Georgia
33JuJu HughesSAF5-1119107-19-19982Fresno State
34Alex AnzaloneLB6-323709-22-19945Florida
36Chase LucasCB5-1118403-04-19970Arizona State
39Jerry JacobsCB5-1120309-26-19971Arkansas
40Jarrad DavisLB6-124211-16-19945Florida
41AJ ParkerCB5-1118502-15-19981Kansas State
42Justin JacksonRB6-019904-22-19964Northwestern
44Malcolm RodriguezLB5-1123003-29-19990Oklahoma State
45Jason CabindaFB6-123803-17-19964Penn State
46Craig ReynoldsRB5-1121606-15-19963Kutztown
47Scott DalyLS6-124502-07-19944Notre Dame
49Chris BoardLB6-223907-23-19954North Dakota State
51Josh WoodsLB6-123007-01-19964Maryland
53Charles HarrisOLB6-325003-06-19955Missouri
54Alim McNeillNT6-232505-11-20001North Carolina State
55Derrick BarnesLB6-023805-29-19991Purdue
57Anthony PittmanLB6-324211-24-19963Wayne State (MI)
58Penei SewellT6-533510-09-20001Oregon
59James HoustonLB6-124111-16-19982022Jackson State
62Demetrius TaylorDT6-129505-27-19990Appalachian State
63Evan BrownC6-332009-16-19964SMU
65Obinna EzeT6-632506-12-19980TCU
67Matt NelsonT6-731812-19-19953Iowa
68Taylor DeckerT6-732008-23-19946Ohio State
70Dan SkipperT6-933009-20-19945Arkansas
71Logan StenbergG6-631203-18-19972Kentucky
72Halapoulivaati VaitaiG6-632806-16-19936TCU
73Jonah JacksonG6-431102-05-19972Ohio State
76Drew ForbesT6-530801-18-19973Southeast Missouri State
77Frank RagnowC6-530905-17-19964Arkansas
78Tommy KraemerG6-631604-16-19981Notre Dame
79John CominskyDE6-528511-22-19953Charleston (WV)
82James MitchellTE6-424908-11-19990Virginia Tech
84Shane ZylstraTE6-423911-16-19961Minnesota State
85Tom KennedyWR5-1019507-29-19963Bryant
86Garrett GriffinTE6-424603-04-19946Air Force
87Quintez CephusWR6-120804-01-19982Wisconsin
88T.J. HockensonTE6-524407-03-19973Iowa
89Brock WrightTE6-525511-27-19981Notre Dame
90Michael BrockersDE6-529712-21-199010LSU
91Levi OnwuzurikeDL6-329503-02-19981Washington
92Bruce HectorDE6-229610-07-19944South Florida
93Josh PaschalDE6-327412-17-19990Kentucky
94Benito JonesDT6-131611-27-19972Ole Miss
95Romeo OkwaraOLB6-425506-17-19956Notre Dame
97Aidan HutchinsonDE6-726408-09-20000Michigan
98Isaiah BuggsDL6-329508-24-19963Alabama
99Julian OkwaraOLB6-423912-27-19972Notre Dame

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you