At Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles
Monday

First Round TotLongET

Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis13434:00
Albert Pujols, 1st Swingoff7

def.

Kyle Schwarber (1), Philadelphia13470:60
Kyle Schwarber, 1st Swingoff6
Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets20480:60

def.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (7), Atlanta19472:30
Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle32463:60

def.

Corey Seager (3), Texas24451:60
Juan Soto (4), Washington18482:00

def.

Jose Ramirez (5), Cleveland17421:30
Semifinals
Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle31450:60

def.

Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets23461:60
Juan Soto (4), Washington17459:60

def.

Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis16418:30
Finals
Juan Soto (4), Washington19471:60

def.

Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle18446:30

