|At Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles
|Monday
First Round TotLongET
|Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis
|13
|434
|:00
|Albert Pujols, 1st Swingoff
|7
def.
|Kyle Schwarber (1), Philadelphia
|13
|470
|:60
|Kyle Schwarber, 1st Swingoff
|6
|Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets
|20
|480
|:60
def.
|Ronald Acuna Jr. (7), Atlanta
|19
|472
|:30
|Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle
|32
|463
|:60
def.
|Corey Seager (3), Texas
|24
|451
|:60
|Juan Soto (4), Washington
|18
|482
|:00
def.
|Jose Ramirez (5), Cleveland
|17
|421
|:30
|Semifinals
|Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle
|31
|450
|:60
def.
|Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets
|23
|461
|:60
|Juan Soto (4), Washington
|17
|459
|:60
def.
|Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis
|16
|418
|:30
|Finals
|Juan Soto (4), Washington
|19
|471
|:60
def.
|Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle
|18
|446
|:30
