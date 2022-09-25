Head Coach: Doug Pederson

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0James MurrayOL6-530405-05-19954Holy Cross
0Corey PetersDL6-329506-08-198812Kentucky
1Travis Etienne Jr.RB5-1021501-26-19991Clemson
2Rayshawn JenkinsSAF6-122001-25-19945Miami (FL)
3C.J. BeathardQB6-221511-16-19935Iowa
4E.J. PerryQB6-221001-01-19982022Brown
5Andre CiscoSAF6-020903-23-20001Syracuse
6Chris ClaybrooksCB5-917907-17-19972Memphis
7Zay JonesWR6-220003-30-19955East Carolina
9Logan CookeP6-523007-28-19954Mississippi State
10Riley PattersonK6-019009-07-19991Memphis
11Marvin Jones Jr.WR6-219903-12-199010California
12James McCourtK5-1121611-09-19970Illinois
13Christian KirkWR5-1120011-18-19964Texas A&M
14Kendric PryorWR5-1118701-06-19980Wisconsin
15Tim JonesWR6-121005-16-19981Southern Miss
16Trevor LawrenceQB6-621310-06-19991Clemson
17Evan EngramTE6-324009-02-19945Ole Miss
19Seth WilliamsWR6-221104-10-20001Auburn
20Daniel ThomasSAF5-1021507-01-19982Auburn
22JaMycal HastyRB5-820509-12-19962Baylor
23Foyesade OluokunLB6-222908-02-19954Yale
23Josh ThompsonCB6-019410-20-19980Texas
24Snoop ConnerRB5-1022212-16-19990Ole Miss
25James RobinsonRB5-921908-09-19982Illinois State
26Shaquill GriffinCB6-019807-20-19955UCF
27Tyree GillespieSAF6-020709-05-19981Missouri
27Mario Edwards Jr.DE6-328001-25-19947Florida State
30Montaric BrownCB6-019008-24-19990Arkansas
31Darious WilliamsDB5-918703-15-19934UAB
32Tyson CampbellCB6-119503-17-20001Georgia
33Devin LloydLB6-323509-30-19980Utah
34Gregory JuniorCB6-019006-21-19992022Ouachita Baptist
35Ayo OyelolaSAF5-1121310-18-19980
36Mekhi SargentRB5-820810-08-19971Iowa
37Tre HerndonCB5-1118503-05-19964Vanderbilt
39Jamal AgnewWR5-1019004-03-19955San Diego
41Josh AllenOLB6-526207-13-19973Kentucky
42Andrew WingardSAF6-020912-05-19963Wyoming
44Travon WalkerOLB6-527512-18-20000Georgia
45K'Lavon ChaissonLB6-325407-25-19992LSU
46Ross MatiscikLS6-023509-13-19962Baylor
47De'Shaan DixonDE6-526012-16-19980Norfolk State
48Chad MumaLB6-324208-18-19990Wyoming
49Arden KeyDE6-524005-03-19964LSU
50Shaquille QuartermanLB6-023410-28-19972Miami (FL)
52DaVon HamiltonDT6-432002-01-19972Ohio State
54Ty SummersLB6-124112-31-19953TCU
57Caleb JohnsonLB6-222707-28-19981Houston Baptist
61Darryl WilliamsOL6-230406-10-19972Mississippi State
64Coy CronkT6-431801-18-19981Iowa
68Brandon ScherffG6-531912-26-19917Iowa
69Tyler ShatleyOL6-331005-05-19918Clemson
70Cole Van LanenOL6-430504-23-19981Wisconsin
72Walker LittleOL6-730904-01-19991Stanford
74Cam RobinsonOL6-632010-09-19955Alabama
75Jawaan TaylorOL6-531211-25-19973Florida
78Ben BartchOL6-630907-22-19982St. John's (MN)
79Luke FortnerOL6-630005-15-19980Kentucky
80Kevin Austin Jr.WR6-221503-30-20000Notre Dame
83Jaylon MooreWR5-1119107-01-19972Tennessee-Martin
84Chris ManhertzTE6-625504-10-19927Canisius
85Dan ArnoldTE6-622003-15-19955Wisconsin-Platteville
86Gerrit PrinceTE6-524008-25-19970UAB
89Luke FarrellTE6-525810-14-19971Ohio State
91Dawuane SmootDE6-326403-02-19955Illinois
92Jordan SmithDE6-625504-10-19981UAB
93Israel AntwineDT6-330903-27-20000Oklahoma State
94Folorunso FatukasiDT6-431803-04-19954UConn
95Roy Robertson-HarrisDE6-529807-23-19936UTEP
96Adam GotsisDL6-428709-23-19926Georgia Tech

