Head Coach: Sean McVay

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Matt SkuraC6-330502-17-19936Duke
1Allen Robinson IIWR6-221008-24-19938Penn State
2Troy HillCB5-1118008-29-19917Oregon
3Cam AkersRB5-1021706-22-19992Florida State
4Jordan FullerDB6-220303-04-19982Ohio State
5Jalen RamseyDB6-220810-24-19946Florida State
6Derion KendrickCB6-019008-24-20000Georgia
8Matt GayK6-023203-15-19943Utah
9Matthew StaffordQB6-322002-07-198813Georgia
10Cooper KuppWR6-220806-15-19935Eastern Washington
11Riley DixonP6-422108-24-19936Syracuse
12Van JeffersonWR6-120007-26-19962Florida
13John WolfordQB6-121610-16-19954Wake Forest
14Cobie DurantDB5-1118002-09-19980South Carolina State
15Tutu AtwellWR5-916510-07-19991Louisville
16Bryce PerkinsQB6-321412-20-19962Virginia
18Ben SkowronekWR6-322406-27-19971Notre Dame
19Brandon PowellWR5-818109-12-19954Florida
20TJ CarterCB5-1119304-03-19990TCU
21Russ YeastSAF5-1019505-08-19990Kansas State
22David Long Jr.CB5-1119602-06-19983Michigan
23Kyren WilliamsRB5-919408-26-20000Notre Dame
24Taylor RappDB6-020812-22-19973Washington
26Terrell BurgessSAF5-1120211-12-19982Utah
27Darrell Henderson Jr.RB5-820808-19-19973Memphis
30Ronnie RiversRB5-919501-31-19992022Fresno State
31Robert RochellDB6-219504-26-19981Central Arkansas
32Travin HowardLB6-121905-10-19964TCU
33Nick ScottSAF5-1120105-17-19953Penn State
34Jake FunkRB5-1020501-11-19981Maryland
35Jake HummelLB6-123501-04-19990Iowa State
36Grant HaleyDB5-919001-06-19964Penn State
37Quentin LakeDB6-120101-29-19990UCLA
41Malcolm BrownRB5-1122205-15-19937Texas
42Matthew OrzechLS6-324504-12-19953Azusa Pacific
43Jake GervaseLB6-121209-18-19953Iowa
44Daniel HardyOLB6-324012-15-19980Montana State
45Bobby WagnerLB6-024106-27-199010Utah State
46Jared PinkneyTE6-425708-21-19972Vanderbilt
49Shaun JollyCB5-918010-17-19980Appalachian State
49Roger Carter Jr.TE6-225003-31-19990Georgia State
51Zach VanValkenburgDL6-426302-17-19980Iowa
52Terrell LewisOLB6-526208-25-19982Alabama
52Takkarist McKinleyOLB6-226011-02-19955UCLA
53Ernest JonesLB6-223011-22-19991South Carolina
54Leonard FloydOLB6-524009-08-19926Georgia
55Brian AllenOL6-230310-11-19954Michigan State
56Christian RozeboomLB6-223001-30-19972South Dakota State
58Justin HollinsLB6-524801-15-19963Oregon
60Logan BrussG6-530910-06-19990Wisconsin
61AJ ArcuriT6-732008-13-19972022Michigan State
62Jeremiah KoloneG6-331610-23-19944San Jose State
63Oday AboushiT6-530806-05-19919Virginia
65Coleman SheltonOL6-429907-28-19954Washington
66Max PircherT6-730009-07-19991
67Chandler BrewerT6-632006-12-19973Middle Tennessee
68T.J. CarterDE6-428909-15-19982Kentucky
69Elijah GarciaDT6-530203-11-19980Rice
70Joe NoteboomOL6-532106-19-19954TCU
71Bobby EvansOL6-431203-24-19973Oklahoma
72Tremayne Anchrum Jr.OL6-231406-24-19982Clemson
73David EdwardsOL6-630803-20-19973Wisconsin
77AJ JacksonOL6-728507-14-19981Iowa
79Rob HavensteinOL6-833005-13-19927Wisconsin
81Austin TrammellWR5-1018507-04-19981Rice
82Lance McCutcheonWR6-320202-28-19990Montana State
85Kendall BlantonTE6-626211-10-19953Missouri
87Jacob HarrisWR6-521104-16-19971UCF
88Brycen HopkinsTE6-424503-27-19972Purdue
89Tyler HigbeeTE6-625501-01-19936Western Kentucky
90Earnest Brown IVDE6-527001-08-19991Northwestern
91Greg GainesDT6-131205-06-19963Washington
92Jonah WilliamsDE6-527508-17-19952Weber State
93Marquise CopelandDT6-228705-09-19973Cincinnati
94A'Shawn RobinsonDT6-433003-21-19956Alabama
95Bobby Brown IIIDT6-432408-07-20001Texas A&M
96Keir ThomasOLB6-227501-25-19980Florida State
97Michael HoechtDT6-431010-05-19972Brown
98Brayden ThomasOLB6-326003-20-19980North Dakota State
99Aaron DonaldDT6-128005-23-19918Pittsburgh

