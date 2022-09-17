Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
1Greg JosephK6-020608-04-19944Florida Atlantic
2Alexander MattisonRB5-1121506-19-19983Boise State
3Cameron Dantzler Sr.CB6-219009-03-19982Mississippi State
4Dalvin CookRB5-1021008-10-19955Florida State
5Jalen ReagorWR5-1119701-02-19992TCU
6Lewis CineSAF6-219910-05-19990Georgia
7Patrick PetersonCB6-119807-11-199011LSU
8Kirk CousinsQB6-320508-19-198810Michigan State
9Trishton JacksonWR6-119103-09-19982Syracuse
11David BloughQB6-120507-31-19953Purdue
12Nick MullensQB6-021003-21-19955Southern Miss
13Blake ProehlWR6-118901-12-19960East Carolina
14Ryan WrightP6-324506-01-20000Tulane
17K.J. OsbornWR5-1120306-10-19972Miami (FL)
18Justin JeffersonWR6-119506-16-19992LSU
19Adam ThielenWR6-220008-22-19909Minnesota State
20Duke ShelleyCB5-818310-08-19963Kansas State
21Akayleb EvansCB6-219806-22-19990Missouri
22Harrison SmithSAF6-221102-02-198910Notre Dame
23Andrew Booth Jr.CB6-019409-28-20000Clemson
24Camryn BynumSAF6-020007-19-19981California
26Kene NwangwuRB6-121002-09-19981Iowa State
29Kris BoydCB5-1119509-12-19963Texas
30C.J. HamFB5-1125007-22-19936Augustana
31Tay GowanCB6-218501-07-19981UCF
32Ty ChandlerRB5-1120405-12-19980North Carolina
33Brian Asamoah IILB6-022603-29-20000Oklahoma
34Nick MuseTE6-525211-25-19982022South Carolina
35Parry NickersonCB5-1017910-11-19944Tulane
38Bryant KobackRB6-021004-06-19982022Toledo
39Chandon SullivanCB5-1118908-07-19964Georgia State
42Andrew DePaolaLS6-122907-28-198710Rutgers
43Luiji VilainOLB6-425203-10-19980Wake Forest
44Josh MetellusSAF5-1120701-21-19982Michigan
45Troy DyeLB6-322509-18-19962Oregon
46Myles DornSAF6-221006-25-19982North Carolina
47William KwenkeuLB6-123501-08-19970Temple
48Chris GarrettOLB6-424507-15-19981Concordia-St. Paul
50T.J. SmithDT6-330304-19-19972Arkansas
51Jaylen TwymanDT6-228507-19-19991Pittsburgh
54Eric KendricksLB6-023202-29-19927UCLA
55Za'Darius SmithLB6-427209-08-19927Kentucky
56Garrett BradburyC6-330006-20-19953North Carolina State
57Ryan ConnellyLB6-223410-03-19953Wisconsin
58Jordan HicksLB6-123606-27-19927Texas
60Josh SokolC6-329012-01-19970Sacred Heart
62Chris ReedG6-331407-22-19927Minnesota State
63Vederian LoweT6-632004-17-19990Illinois
64Blake BrandelT6-731501-23-19972Oregon State
65Austin SchlottmannOL6-630009-18-19954TCU
67Ed IngramG6-330702-11-19990LSU
68Kyle HintonG6-231502-27-19982Washburn
71Christian DarrisawT6-531506-02-19991Virginia Tech
72Ezra ClevelandG6-631205-08-19982Boise State
74Olisaemeka UdohG6-632002-14-19973Elon
75Brian O'NeillT6-731009-15-19954Pittsburgh
79Kenny WillekesDE6-326407-22-19972Michigan State
81Bisi JohnsonWR6-021003-17-19973Colorado State
82Ben EllefsonTE6-325009-01-19962North Dakota State
83Jalen NailorWR6-019003-02-19990Michigan State
84Irv Smith Jr.TE6-224008-09-19983Alabama
85Dan ChisenaWR6-320302-25-19972Penn State
86Johnny MundtTE6-423311-23-19945Oregon
87Travis ToivonenWR6-421204-22-19981North Dakota
89Thomas HenniganWR6-121008-18-19980Appalachian State
90Esezi OtomewoDE6-528212-30-19980Minnesota
91Patrick Jones IIOLB6-426409-29-19981Pittsburgh
92James LynchDT6-429501-20-19992Baylor
93Jonathan BullardDL6-329010-22-19936Florida
94Dalvin TomlinsonDT6-332502-28-19945Alabama
96Ross BlacklockDT6-330707-09-19982TCU
97Harrison PhillipsDT6-330701-25-19964Stanford
98D.J. WonnumOLB6-525810-31-19972South Carolina
99Danielle HunterOLB6-526310-29-19947LSU

