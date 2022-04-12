At Las Vegas
April 28-April 30
First Round
Opponents
WLTPctWLTPct
1. Jacksonville Jaguars3140.1761351531.469
2. Detroit Lions3131.2061351540.467
3. Houston Texans4130.2351411480.488
4. New York Jets4130.2351421452.495
5. New York Giants4130.2351341541.465
6. Carolina Panthers5120.2941471402.512
7. New York Giants (from Chicago)6110.3531351522.471
8. Atlanta Falcons7100.4121511371.524
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)7100.4121471420.509
10. New York Jets (from Seattle)7100.4121491391.517
11. Washington Commanders7100.4121331551.462
12. Minnesota Vikings890.4711391482.484
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)890.4711421452.495
14. Baltimore Ravens890.4711361512.474
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)980.5291381492.481
16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)980.5291351531.469
17. Los Angeles Chargers980.5291501390.519
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)980.5291521361.528
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)980.5291331542.464
20. Pittsburgh Steelers971.5591481410.512
21. New England Patriots1070.5881431442.498
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)1070.5881521361.528
23. Arizona Cardinals1160.6471571320.543
24. Dallas Cowboys1250.7061331551.462
25. Buffalo Bills1160.6471471402.512
26. Tennessee Titans1150.6881361530.471
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers1340.7651541341.535
28. Green Bay Packers1340.7651371502.478
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco through Miami)1070.5881541350.533
30. Kansas City Chiefs1250.7061541350.533
31. Cincinnati Bengals1070.5881541322.536
32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)1250.7061641250.567

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

