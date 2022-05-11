|American League
May 10 — Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0.
|National League
April 29 — Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0.
|American League
May 10 — Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0.
|National League
April 29 — Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.