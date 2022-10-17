Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Marlon MackRB6-021203-07-19965South Florida
1Jimmie WardDB5-1119507-18-19918Northern Illinois
1Sam SlomanK5-820509-19-19972Miami (OH)
2Jason VerrettCB5-1018806-18-19918TCU
3Ray-Ray McCloud IIIWR5-919010-15-19964Clemson
4Emmanuel MoseleyCB5-1119003-25-19964Tennessee
5Trey LanceQB6-422405-09-20001North Dakota State
6Danny GrayWR6-220004-01-19990SMU
7Charvarius WardCB6-119605-16-19964Middle Tennessee
9Robbie GouldK6-019012-06-198217Penn State
10Jimmy GaroppoloQB6-222511-02-19918Eastern Illinois
11Brandon AiyukWR6-020003-17-19982Arizona State
13Brock PurdyQB6-122012-27-19990Iowa State
14Tay MartinWR6-318512-14-19970Oklahoma State
15Jauan JenningsWR6-321207-10-19972Tennessee
17Malik TurnerWR6-220201-30-19964Illinois
18Mitch WishnowskyP6-222003-03-19923Utah
19Deebo SamuelWR6-021501-15-19963South Carolina
20Ambry ThomasCB6-019009-09-19991Michigan
22Jeff Wilson Jr.RB6-021311-16-19954North Texas
24Jordan MasonRB5-1122305-24-19990Georgia Tech
25Elijah MitchellRB5-1020005-02-19981Louisiana
26Samuel Womack IIICB5-1018907-07-19990Toledo
27Dontae JohnsonCB6-220012-01-19918North Carolina State
28Tevin ColemanRB6-121004-16-19937Indiana
29Talanoa HufangaSAF6-020002-02-19991USC
30George OdumDB6-120211-03-19934Central Arkansas
31Tashaun Gipson Sr.SAF6-121208-07-199010Wyoming
32Tyrion Davis-PriceRB6-121910-23-20000LSU
33Tarvarius MooreDB6-220008-16-19964Southern Miss
38Deommodore LenoirDB5-1020010-06-19991Oregon
40Marcelino McCrary-BallLB6-021403-23-19990Indiana
41Tayler HawkinsSAF6-120512-27-19970San Diego State
43Qwuantrezz KnightCB6-019910-10-19970UCLA
44Kyle JuszczykFB6-223504-23-19919Harvard
45Buddy JohnsonLB6-323502-27-19991Texas A&M
45Demetrius Flannigan-FowlesLB6-222309-04-19963Arizona
46Taybor PepperLS6-424505-28-19945Michigan State
48Oren BurksLB6-323303-21-19954Vanderbilt
49Troy FumagalliTE6-624802-17-19954Wisconsin
51Azeez Al-ShaairLB6-222808-04-19973Florida Atlantic
53Kemoko TurayDL6-524807-11-19954Rutgers
54Fred WarnerLB6-323011-19-19964BYU
56Samson EbukamDE6-324505-09-19955Eastern Washington
57Dre GreenlawLB6-023005-25-19973Arkansas
58Alex BarrettDE6-225003-06-19945San Diego State
59Curtis RobinsonLB6-323506-02-19981Stanford
60Keith IsmaelC6-331007-25-19982San Diego State
60Daniel BrunskillOL6-530001-27-19945San Diego State
61Blake HanceOL6-631001-11-19963Northwestern
62Jason PoeOL6-130007-27-19980Mercer
63Nick ZakeljOL6-631606-22-19990Fordham
64Jake BrendelOL6-429909-10-19926UCLA
65Aaron BanksOL6-532509-03-19971Notre Dame
67T.Y. McGill Jr.DL6-029411-23-19927North Carolina State
68Colton McKivitzOL6-630108-09-19962West Virginia
69Mike McGlincheyT6-831008-29-19944Notre Dame
71Trent WilliamsT6-532007-19-198812Oklahoma
72Leroy WatsonOL6-527006-10-19980UTSA
74Spencer BurfordOL6-430007-19-20000UTSA
75Jordan WillisDE6-427005-02-19955Kansas State
76Jaylon MooreOL6-431101-09-19981Western Michigan
77Alfredo GutierrezOL6-933212-29-19951Tecnologico de Monterrey (MEX)
78Akeem SpenceDL6-130711-29-19919Illinois
81Tyler KroftTE6-525210-15-19927Rutgers
82Ross DwelleyTE6-523501-26-19954San Diego
83Willie Snead IVWR5-1119510-17-19928Ball State
85George KittleTE6-425010-09-19935Iowa
88Jordan MatthewsTE6-323607-16-19928Vanderbilt
89Charlie WoernerTE6-524110-16-19972Georgia
90Kevin GivensDT6-128503-01-19973Penn State
91Arik ArmsteadDL6-729011-15-19937Oregon
92Kerry Hyder Jr.DE6-227505-02-19918Texas Tech
93Kalia DavisDT6-231010-02-19980UCF
94Charles OmenihuDE6-528008-20-19973Texas
95Drake JacksonDE6-427304-12-20010USC
96Maurice HurstDT6-229105-09-19954Michigan
97Nick BosaDE6-426610-23-19973Ohio State
98Hassan RidgewayDT6-330511-02-19946Texas
99Javon KinlawDT6-531910-03-19972South Carolina

