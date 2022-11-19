DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Average age of rosters at the 2022 World Cup rosters, as compiled by FIFA:

Ghana24.7
United States25.2
Spain25.3
Ecuador25.6
Morocco26.2
Senegal26.3
Cameroon26.3
Wales26.4
England26.4
France26.5
Netherlands26.6
Germany26.8
Portugal26.8
Serbia26.9
Canada26.9
Qatar27.0
Switzerland27.0
Poland27.0
Costa Rica27.2
Denmark27.2
Saudi Arabia27.3
Croatia27.4
Australia27.5
Japan27.8
South Korea27.8
Belgium27.8
Uruguay27.8
Argentina27.8
Brazil27.9
Tunisia27.9
Mexico28.5
Iran28.9
Average27.0

