Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales

South America (4) — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) — Canada, Mexico, United States

Africa (5) — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

Asia (6) — Australia, Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

Intercontinental playoffs
Winner qualifies
Tuesday, June 14

Costa Rica vs. New Zealand

