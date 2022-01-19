A breakdown of the ticket prices for the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament:

Ticket Categories

Category 1 — The best tickets available, generally between the goal lines and slightly behind

Category 2 — In the past has been corners

Category 3 — In the past has been behind end lines

Category 4 — To be sold exclusively to Qatar residents

Single Game Prices
In Qatar riyals
Competition PhaseCat.1Cat.2Cat.3Cat.4
Opening Match2,2501,6001,100200
First round80060025040
Second round1,00075035070
Quarterfinals1,5501,050750300
Semifinals3,4802,4001,300500
Third Place1,5501,100750300
Final5,8503,6502,200750
Single Game Prices
In U.S. dollars, converted at $0.2747 per riyal
Competition PhaseCat.1Cat.2Cat.3
Opening Match$618$440$302
First round22016569
Second round27520696
Quarterfinals426288206
Semifinals956659357
Third Place426302206
Final1,6071,003604

Note: Category 4 tickets available only to Qatar residents

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you