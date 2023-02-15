NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the four players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player2022AskedOffered
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández10,650,00016,000,00014,000,000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia
Seranthony Domínguez727,5002,900,0002,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi3,200,0005,400,0004,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera719,2001,150,000950,000

