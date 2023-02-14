NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player2022AskedOffered
Los Angeles
Gio Urshela6,550,00010,000,0008,400,000
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández10,650,00016,000,00014,000,000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Josh Rojas730,9002,900,0002,575,000
Philadelphia
Seranthony Domínguez727,5002,900,0002,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi3,200,0005,400,0004,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera719,2001,150,000950,000
Ryan Helsley722,4503,000,0002,150,000

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you