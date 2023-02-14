NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2022
|Asked
|Offered
|Los Angeles
|Gio Urshela
|6,550,000
|10,000,000
|8,400,000
|Seattle
|Teoscar Hernández
|10,650,000
|16,000,000
|14,000,000
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|Josh Rojas
|730,900
|2,900,000
|2,575,000
|Philadelphia
|Seranthony Domínguez
|727,500
|2,900,000
|2,100,000
|Pittsburgh
|Ji-Man Choi
|3,200,000
|5,400,000
|4,650,000
|St. Louis
|Génesis Cabrera
|719,200
|1,150,000
|950,000
|Ryan Helsley
|722,450
|3,000,000
|2,150,000
