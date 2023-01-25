NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Jan. 13 for the 32 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player2022AskedOffered
Baltimore
Austin Voth$875,000$2,000,000$1,700,000
Houston
Cristian Javier749,1003,500,0003,000,000
Kyle Tucker764,2007,500,0005,000,000
Kansas City
Brady Singer726,2503,325,0002,950,000
Los Angeles
Hunter Renfroe7,650,00011,900,00011,250,000
Luis Rengifo730,0002,300,0002,000,000
Gio Urshela6,550,00010,000,0008,400,000
New York
Gleyber Torres6,250,00010,200,0009,700,000
Seattle
Diego Castillo2,150,0003,225,0002,950,000
Teoscar Hernández10,650,00016,000,00014,000,000
Dylan Moore1,350,0002,250,0001,900,000
Tampa Bay
Jason Adam1,150,0001,775,0001,550,000
Yandy Díaz2,800,0006,300,0005,550,000
Pete Fairbanks714,4001,900,0001,500,000
Colin Poche707,8001,300,0001,175,000
Harold Ramírez728,0002,200,0001,900,000
Ryan Thompson701,2281,200,0001,000,000
Toronto
Bo Bichette723,5507,500,0005,000,000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Josh Rojas730,9002,900,0002,575,000
Atlanta
Max Fried6,600,00015,000,00013,500,000
Los Angeles
Tony Gonsolin720,0003,400,0003,000,000
Miami
Luis Arraez2,200,0006,100,0005,000,000
Jon Berti1,260,0002,300,0001,900,000
Jesús Luzardo715,0002,450,0002,100,000
Milwaukee
Corbin Burnes6,550,00010,750,00010,010,000
New York
Jeff McNeil3,000,0007,750,0006,250,000
Philadelphia
José Alvarado1,900,0003,700,0003,200,000
Seranthony Domínguez727,5002,900,0002,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi3,200,0005,400,0004,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera719,2001,150,000950,000
Ryan Helsley722,4503,000,0002,150,000
Washington
Victor Robles1,650,0002,600,0002,300,000

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

