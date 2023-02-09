NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 14 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player2022AskedOffered
Houston
Cristian Javier$749,100$3,500,000$3,000,000
Kansas City
Brady Singer726,2503,325,0002,950,000
Los Angeles
Luis Rengifo730,0002,300,0002,000,000
Gio Urshela6,550,00010,000,0008,400,000
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández10,650,00016,000,00014,000,000
Tampa Bay
Jason Adam1,150,0001,775,0001,550,000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Josh Rojas730,9002,900,0002,575,000
Milwaukee
Corbin Burnes6,550,00010,750,00010,010,000
Philadelphia
José Alvarado1,900,0003,700,0003,200,000
Seranthony Domínguez727,5002,900,0002,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi3,200,0005,400,0004,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera719,2001,150,000950,000
Ryan Helsley722,4503,000,0002,150,000
Washington
Victor Robles1,650,0002,600,0002,300,000

