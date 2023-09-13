Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Zach PascalWR6-221512-18-19946Old Dominion
1Kyler MurrayQB5-1020708-07-19974Oklahoma
2Marquise BrownWR5-918006-04-19974Oklahoma
3Budda BakerSAF5-1019501-10-19966Washington
4Rondale MooreWR5-718006-09-20002Purdue
5Matt PraterK5-1020108-10-198417UCF
6James ConnerRB6-123305-05-19956Pittsburgh
7Kyzir WhiteLB6-223403-24-19965West Virginia
9Joshua DobbsQB6-321601-26-19956Tennessee
10Josh WoodsLB6-123007-01-19965Maryland
13Kei'Trel ClarkCB5-1018103-19-20010Louisville
14Michael WilsonWR6-221302-23-20000Stanford
15Clayton TuneQB6-322003-23-19990Houston
16Nolan CooneyP6-320209-18-19962Syracuse
17Kaden DavisLS6-119009-25-19981Northwest Missouri State
18BJ OjulariOLB6-224804-05-20020LSU
19Jeff DriskelQB6-423504-23-19937Louisiana Tech
20Marco WilsonCB6-019103-03-19992Florida
21Garrett WilliamsCB5-1019206-01-20010Syracuse
22K'Von WallaceSAF5-1120507-25-19973Clemson
23Corey ClementRB5-1022011-02-19946Wisconsin
24Starling Thomas VCB5-1019401-25-20000UAB
24Rashad FentonCB5-1119302-17-19974South Carolina
25Zaven CollinsLB6-426005-19-19992Tulsa
26Bobby PriceDB6-420504-25-19983Norfolk State
29Kris BoydCB5-1119509-12-19964Texas
30Keaontay IngramRB6-022110-26-19991USC
31Emari DemercadoRB5-921501-20-19990TCU
32Marlon MackRB5-1121003-07-19966South Florida
33Antonio Hamilton Sr.CB6-019501-24-19937South Carolina State
34Jalen ThompsonSAF5-1119007-18-19984Washington State
35Christian MatthewCB6-219510-26-19961Valdosta State
36Andre ChachereCB6-019702-10-19965San Jose State
37Quavian WhiteCB5-818706-12-20000Georgia State
38Jovante MoffattSAF5-1121312-25-19963Middle Tennessee
39Matt HembroughLS6-323605-17-19990Oklahoma State
41Myjai SandersOLB6-524807-12-19981Cincinnati
43Jesse LuketaOLB6-325301-15-19991Penn State
44Owen PappoeLB6-022509-29-20000Auburn
45Dennis GardeckOLB6-023208-09-19945Sioux Falls
46Aaron BrewerLS6-523207-05-199011San Diego State
47Ezekiel TurnerLB6-221406-09-19965Washington
50Pat ElfleinOL6-230307-06-19946Ohio State
51Krys BarnesLB6-222904-02-19983UCLA
52Victor DimukejeOLB6-226211-18-19992Duke
55Dante StillsDT6-428612-14-19990West Virginia
59Jon Gaines IIOL6-430305-24-19990UCLA
60Keith IsmaelOL6-330907-25-19983San Diego State
61Carter O'DonnellOL6-531312-23-19983Alberta (CAN)
63Trystan ColonOL6-331303-23-19983Missouri
65Elijah WilkinsonOL6-631402-10-19956UMass
66Jackson BartonOL6-730208-08-19954Utah
68Kelvin BeachumOL6-330806-08-198911SMU
70Paris Johnson Jr.OL6-631307-03-20010Ohio State
71Dennis DaleyOL6-632508-07-19964South Carolina
72Hjalte FroholdtOL6-531008-20-19964Arkansas
73Ilm ManningOL6-229407-23-19990Hawai'i
74D.J. HumphriesOL6-530712-28-19938Florida
75Hayden HowertonOL6-330002-11-19991SMU
76Will HernandezOL6-233209-02-19955UTEP
78Marquis HayesOL6-531802-14-19991Oklahoma
80Bernhard SeikovitsTE6-526207-24-19972
82Andre BaccelliaWR5-1017501-07-19973Washington
83Greg DortchWR5-717505-29-19984Wake Forest
84Elijah HigginsTE6-323510-27-20000Stanford
85Trey McBrideTE6-424611-22-19991Colorado State
86Zach ErtzTE6-525011-10-199010Stanford
87Geoff SwaimTE6-426009-16-19938Texas
89Blake WhiteheartTE6-424703-22-20000Wake Forest
90Ben StilleDL6-429611-12-19971Nebraska
91L.J. CollierDL6-229109-12-19954TCU
92Kevin StrongDL6-429508-05-19964UTSA
93Jonathan LedbetterDL6-428209-12-19974Georgia
94Carlos WatkinsDT6-330512-05-19936Clemson
95Leki FotuDT6-533408-23-19983Utah
96Eric BanksOL6-527401-30-19983UTSA
97Cameron ThomasOLB6-426701-07-20001San Diego State

