Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|6-2
|215
|12-18-1994
|6
|Old Dominion
|1
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|5-10
|207
|08-07-1997
|4
|Oklahoma
|2
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|5-9
|180
|06-04-1997
|4
|Oklahoma
|3
|Budda Baker
|SAF
|5-10
|195
|01-10-1996
|6
|Washington
|4
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|5-7
|180
|06-09-2000
|2
|Purdue
|5
|Matt Prater
|K
|5-10
|201
|08-10-1984
|17
|UCF
|6
|James Conner
|RB
|6-1
|233
|05-05-1995
|6
|Pittsburgh
|7
|Kyzir White
|LB
|6-2
|234
|03-24-1996
|5
|West Virginia
|9
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|6-3
|216
|01-26-1995
|6
|Tennessee
|10
|Josh Woods
|LB
|6-1
|230
|07-01-1996
|5
|Maryland
|13
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|5-10
|181
|03-19-2001
|0
|Louisville
|14
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6-2
|213
|02-23-2000
|0
|Stanford
|15
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|6-3
|220
|03-23-1999
|0
|Houston
|16
|Nolan Cooney
|P
|6-3
|202
|09-18-1996
|2
|Syracuse
|17
|Kaden Davis
|LS
|6-1
|190
|09-25-1998
|1
|Northwest Missouri State
|18
|BJ Ojulari
|OLB
|6-2
|248
|04-05-2002
|0
|LSU
|19
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|6-4
|235
|04-23-1993
|7
|Louisiana Tech
|20
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|6-0
|191
|03-03-1999
|2
|Florida
|21
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|5-10
|192
|06-01-2001
|0
|Syracuse
|22
|K'Von Wallace
|SAF
|5-11
|205
|07-25-1997
|3
|Clemson
|23
|Corey Clement
|RB
|5-10
|220
|11-02-1994
|6
|Wisconsin
|24
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|5-10
|194
|01-25-2000
|0
|UAB
|24
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|5-11
|193
|02-17-1997
|4
|South Carolina
|25
|Zaven Collins
|LB
|6-4
|260
|05-19-1999
|2
|Tulsa
|26
|Bobby Price
|DB
|6-4
|205
|04-25-1998
|3
|Norfolk State
|29
|Kris Boyd
|CB
|5-11
|195
|09-12-1996
|4
|Texas
|30
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|6-0
|221
|10-26-1999
|1
|USC
|31
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|5-9
|215
|01-20-1999
|0
|TCU
|32
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|5-11
|210
|03-07-1996
|6
|South Florida
|33
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|CB
|6-0
|195
|01-24-1993
|7
|South Carolina State
|34
|Jalen Thompson
|SAF
|5-11
|190
|07-18-1998
|4
|Washington State
|35
|Christian Matthew
|CB
|6-2
|195
|10-26-1996
|1
|Valdosta State
|36
|Andre Chachere
|CB
|6-0
|197
|02-10-1996
|5
|San Jose State
|37
|Quavian White
|CB
|5-8
|187
|06-12-2000
|0
|Georgia State
|38
|Jovante Moffatt
|SAF
|5-11
|213
|12-25-1996
|3
|Middle Tennessee
|39
|Matt Hembrough
|LS
|6-3
|236
|05-17-1999
|0
|Oklahoma State
|41
|Myjai Sanders
|OLB
|6-5
|248
|07-12-1998
|1
|Cincinnati
|43
|Jesse Luketa
|OLB
|6-3
|253
|01-15-1999
|1
|Penn State
|44
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|6-0
|225
|09-29-2000
|0
|Auburn
|45
|Dennis Gardeck
|OLB
|6-0
|232
|08-09-1994
|5
|Sioux Falls
|46
|Aaron Brewer
|LS
|6-5
|232
|07-05-1990
|11
|San Diego State
|47
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|6-2
|214
|06-09-1996
|5
|Washington
|50
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|6-2
|303
|07-06-1994
|6
|Ohio State
|51
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|6-2
|229
|04-02-1998
|3
|UCLA
|52
|Victor Dimukeje
|OLB
|6-2
|262
|11-18-1999
|2
|Duke
|55
|Dante Stills
|DT
|6-4
|286
|12-14-1999
|0
|West Virginia
|59
|Jon Gaines II
|OL
|6-4
|303
|05-24-1999
|0
|UCLA
|60
|Keith Ismael
|OL
|6-3
|309
|07-25-1998
|3
|San Diego State
|61
|Carter O'Donnell
|OL
|6-5
|313
|12-23-1998
|3
|Alberta (CAN)
|63
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|6-3
|313
|03-23-1998
|3
|Missouri
|65
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|6-6
|314
|02-10-1995
|6
|UMass
|66
|Jackson Barton
|OL
|6-7
|302
|08-08-1995
|4
|Utah
|68
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|6-3
|308
|06-08-1989
|11
|SMU
|70
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OL
|6-6
|313
|07-03-2001
|0
|Ohio State
|71
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|6-6
|325
|08-07-1996
|4
|South Carolina
|72
|Hjalte Froholdt
|OL
|6-5
|310
|08-20-1996
|4
|Arkansas
|73
|Ilm Manning
|OL
|6-2
|294
|07-23-1999
|0
|Hawai'i
|74
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|6-5
|307
|12-28-1993
|8
|Florida
|75
|Hayden Howerton
|OL
|6-3
|300
|02-11-1999
|1
|SMU
|76
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|6-2
|332
|09-02-1995
|5
|UTEP
|78
|Marquis Hayes
|OL
|6-5
|318
|02-14-1999
|1
|Oklahoma
|80
|Bernhard Seikovits
|TE
|6-5
|262
|07-24-1997
|2
|82
|Andre Baccellia
|WR
|5-10
|175
|01-07-1997
|3
|Washington
|83
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|5-7
|175
|05-29-1998
|4
|Wake Forest
|84
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|6-3
|235
|10-27-2000
|0
|Stanford
|85
|Trey McBride
|TE
|6-4
|246
|11-22-1999
|1
|Colorado State
|86
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|6-5
|250
|11-10-1990
|10
|Stanford
|87
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|6-4
|260
|09-16-1993
|8
|Texas
|89
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|6-4
|247
|03-22-2000
|0
|Wake Forest
|90
|Ben Stille
|DL
|6-4
|296
|11-12-1997
|1
|Nebraska
|91
|L.J. Collier
|DL
|6-2
|291
|09-12-1995
|4
|TCU
|92
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|6-4
|295
|08-05-1996
|4
|UTSA
|93
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|6-4
|282
|09-12-1997
|4
|Georgia
|94
|Carlos Watkins
|DT
|6-3
|305
|12-05-1993
|6
|Clemson
|95
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|6-5
|334
|08-23-1998
|3
|Utah
|96
|Eric Banks
|OL
|6-5
|274
|01-30-1998
|3
|UTSA
|97
|Cameron Thomas
|OLB
|6-4
|267
|01-07-2000
|1
|San Diego State
