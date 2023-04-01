|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|11
|Herrera, Jose
|B
|R
|02-24-1997
|5-10
|217
|18
|Kelly, Carson
|R
|R
|07-14-1994
|6-2
|212
|14
|Moreno, Gabriel
|R
|R
|02-14-2000
|5-11
|195
Infielders
|13
|Ahmed, Nick
|R
|R
|03-15-1990
|6-2
|201
|62
|Alexander, Blaze
|R
|R
|06-11-1999
|6-0
|160
|28
|Beer, Seth
|L
|R
|09-18-1996
|6-3
|213
|64
|Castillo, Diego
|R
|R
|10-28-1997
|5-11
|185
|3
|Longoria, Evan
|R
|R
|10-07-1985
|6-1
|213
|4
|Marte, Ketel
|B
|R
|10-12-1993
|6-1
|210
|2
|Perdomo, Geraldo
|B
|R
|10-22-1999
|6-2
|203
|15
|Rivera, Emmanuel
|R
|R
|06-29-1996
|6-2
|225
|10
|Rojas, Josh
|L
|R
|06-30-1994
|6-1
|207
|53
|Walker, Christian
|R
|R
|03-28-1991
|6-0
|208
Outfielders
|81
|Barrosa, Jorge
|B
|L
|02-17-2001
|5-9
|165
|7
|Carroll, Corbin
|L
|L
|08-21-2000
|5-10
|165
|79
|Fletcher, Dominic
|L
|L
|09-02-1997
|5-9
|185
|12
|Gurriel Jr., Lourdes
|R
|R
|10-10-1993
|6-4
|215
|1
|Lewis, Kyle
|R
|R
|07-13-1995
|6-4
|222
|31
|McCarthy, Jake
|L
|L
|07-30-1997
|6-2
|215
|26
|Smith, Pavin
|L
|L
|02-06-1996
|6-2
|208
|5
|Thomas, Alek
|L
|L
|04-28-2000
|5-11
|175
Pitchers
|40
|Bumgarner, Madison
|R
|L
|08-01-1989
|6-4
|257
|50
|Castro, Miguel
|R
|R
|12-24-1994
|6-7
|205
|57
|Chafin, Andrew
|R
|L
|06-17-1990
|6-2
|235
|27
|Davies, Zach
|R
|R
|02-07-1993
|6-0
|180
|65
|Frías, Luis
|R
|R
|05-23-1998
|6-3
|245
|23
|Gallen, Zac
|R
|R
|08-03-1995
|6-2
|189
|37
|Ginkel, Kevin
|L
|R
|03-24-1994
|6-4
|235
|47
|Henry, Tommy
|L
|L
|07-29-1997
|6-3
|205
|99
|Jameson, Drey
|R
|R
|08-17-1997
|6-0
|165
|29
|Kelly, Merrill
|R
|R
|10-14-1988
|6-2
|202
|35
|x-Mantiply, Joe
|R
|L
|03-01-1991
|6-4
|219
|25
|y-Martin, Corbin
|R
|R
|12-28-1995
|6-2
|225
|63
|Martinez, Justin
|R
|R
|07-30-2001
|6-3
|180
|30
|McGough, Scott
|R
|R
|10-31-1989
|5-11
|170
|34
|x-Melancon, Mark
|R
|R
|03-28-1985
|6-1
|215
|Misiewicz, Anthony
|R
|L
|11-01-1994
|6-1
|196
|24
|Nelson, Kyle
|L
|L
|07-08-1996
|6-1
|175
|19
|Nelson, Ryne
|R
|R
|02-01-1998
|6-3
|184
|54
|Sulser, Cole
|R
|R
|03-12-1990
|6-1
|190
|45
|Vargas, Carlos
|R
|R
|10-13-1999
|6-4
|210
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
