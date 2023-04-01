No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

11Herrera, JoseBR02-24-19975-10217
18Kelly, CarsonRR07-14-19946-2212
14Moreno, GabrielRR02-14-20005-11195

Infielders

13Ahmed, NickRR03-15-19906-2201
62Alexander, BlazeRR06-11-19996-0160
28Beer, SethLR09-18-19966-3213
64Castillo, DiegoRR10-28-19975-11185
3Longoria, EvanRR10-07-19856-1213
4Marte, KetelBR10-12-19936-1210
2Perdomo, GeraldoBR10-22-19996-2203
15Rivera, EmmanuelRR06-29-19966-2225
10Rojas, JoshLR06-30-19946-1207
53Walker, ChristianRR03-28-19916-0208

Outfielders

81Barrosa, JorgeBL02-17-20015-9165
7Carroll, CorbinLL08-21-20005-10165
79Fletcher, DominicLL09-02-19975-9185
12Gurriel Jr., LourdesRR10-10-19936-4215
1Lewis, KyleRR07-13-19956-4222
31McCarthy, JakeLL07-30-19976-2215
26Smith, PavinLL02-06-19966-2208
5Thomas, AlekLL04-28-20005-11175

Pitchers

40Bumgarner, MadisonRL08-01-19896-4257
50Castro, MiguelRR12-24-19946-7205
57Chafin, AndrewRL06-17-19906-2235
27Davies, ZachRR02-07-19936-0180
65Frías, LuisRR05-23-19986-3245
23Gallen, ZacRR08-03-19956-2189
37Ginkel, KevinLR03-24-19946-4235
47Henry, TommyLL07-29-19976-3205
99Jameson, DreyRR08-17-19976-0165
29Kelly, MerrillRR10-14-19886-2202
35x-Mantiply, JoeRL03-01-19916-4219
25y-Martin, CorbinRR12-28-19956-2225
63Martinez, JustinRR07-30-20016-3180
30McGough, ScottRR10-31-19895-11170
34x-Melancon, MarkRR03-28-19856-1215
Misiewicz, AnthonyRL11-01-19946-1196
24Nelson, KyleLL07-08-19966-1175
19Nelson, RyneRR02-01-19986-3184
54Sulser, ColeRR03-12-19906-1190
45Vargas, CarlosRR10-13-19996-4210

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

