Head Coach: Arthur Smith

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Lorenzo CarterOLB6-525212-10-19955Georgia
xxC.J. SaundersWR5-1019009-15-19962Ohio State
1Jeff OkudahCB6-120202-02-19993Ohio State
3Jessie Bates IIISAF6-120002-26-19975Wake Forest
4Taylor HeinickeQB6-121003-15-19938Old Dominion
5Drake LondonWR6-421307-24-20011USC
6Younghoe KooK5-918508-03-19946Georgia Southern
7Bijan RobinsonRB5-1121501-30-20020Texas
8Kyle PittsTE6-624610-06-20002Florida
9Desmond RidderQB6-320708-31-19991Cincinnati
11Logan WoodsideQB6-220101-27-19955Toledo
12KhaDarel HodgeWR5-1118301-03-19955Prairie View A&M
13Bradley PinionP6-522906-01-19948Clemson
14Mathew SextonWR5-1017610-17-19972Eastern Michigan
15Feleipe FranksTE6-623412-22-19972Arkansas
16Scott MillerWR5-917407-31-19974Bowling Green
17Arnold EbiketieOLB6-325601-23-19991Penn State
18Mack HollinsWR6-422109-16-19936North Carolina
19Penny HartWR5-818007-05-19964Georgia State
20Dee AlfordCB5-1117511-05-19972Tusculum
21Mike HughesCB5-1018902-11-19975UCF
24A.J. TerrellCB6-119509-23-19983Clemson
25Tyler AllgeierRB5-1122004-15-20001BYU
26Avery WilliamsRB5-919507-15-19982Boise State
27Richie GrantSAF6-020011-09-19972UCF
29Micah AbernathySAF6-019602-10-19974Tennessee
32Jaylinn HawkinsSAF6-120808-25-19973California
33Tre FlowersCB6-320006-02-19955Oklahoma State
34Clark Phillips IIICB5-1018312-19-20010Utah
35Natrone BrooksCB5-1117612-11-19990Southern Miss
37DeMarcco HellamsSAF6-121306-05-20000Alabama
40Keith SmithFB6-024004-08-19929San Jose State
41Lukas DenisSAF5-1119004-13-19974Boston College
42Godwin IgwebuikeRB6-021309-10-19945Northwestern
43Tucker FiskTE6-428501-19-19991Stanford
44Troy AndersenLB6-423504-23-19991Montana State
46Parker HesseTE6-326105-26-19954Iowa
48Bud DupreeOLB6-426902-12-19938Kentucky
49Liam McCulloughLS6-224706-05-19973Ohio State
50Tae DavisLB6-022208-14-19965Chattanooga
51DeAngelo MaloneOLB6-424007-12-19991Western Kentucky
53Nate LandmanLB6-323511-19-19981Colorado
54Justin ShafferOL6-433006-20-19981Georgia
55Kaden EllissLB6-223807-10-19954Idaho
56Jovaughn GwynOL6-230103-18-19990South Carolina
59Andre SmithLB6-024004-20-19975North Carolina
61Matt HennessyOL6-330711-17-19973Temple
63Chris LindstromG6-330702-28-19974Boston College
64Ryan NeuzilOL6-330107-31-19972Appalachian State
65Matthew BergeronOL6-532302-26-20000Syracuse
66Joshua MilesOL6-532501-04-19964Morgan State
67Drew DalmanOL6-330010-15-19982Stanford
68Kyle HintonOL6-229502-27-19983Washburn
69Barry WesleyOL6-731007-14-19991Colorado State
70Jake MatthewsT6-530902-11-19929Texas A&M
71Ethan GreenidgeOL6-433509-10-19974Villanova
72LaCale LondonDL6-329708-05-19973Western Illinois
73Tyler VrabelOL6-631506-24-20001Boston College
75Isaiah PrinceT6-730507-29-19974Ohio State
76Kaleb McGaryT6-630602-22-19954Washington
79Ikenna EnechukwuDL6-426601-24-20000Rice
80Josh AliWR6-019303-03-19991Kentucky
81Jonnu SmithTE6-324808-22-19956Florida International
82Zay MaloneWR5-918003-06-20000Henderson State
84Cordarrelle PattersonRB6-222003-17-199110Tennessee
85MyCole PruittTE6-224503-24-19928Southern Illinois
87John FitzPatrickTE6-725003-09-20001Georgia
90David OnyemataDL6-330011-13-19927Manitoba (CAN)
91Eddie GoldmanDL6-333201-06-19948Florida State
92Adetokunbo OgundejiOLB6-426810-09-19982Notre Dame
93Calais CampbellDL6-828209-01-198615Miami (FL)
94Albert HugginsDL6-330506-27-19974Clemson
95Ta'Quon GrahamDL6-429412-01-19982Texas
96Zach HarrisonDL6-627208-14-20010Ohio State
97Grady JarrettDL6-030504-28-19938Clemson
98Timmy HorneDL6-432310-25-19971Kansas State

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you