Head Coach: Arthur Smith
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Lorenzo Carter
|OLB
|6-5
|252
|12-10-1995
|5
|Georgia
|xx
|C.J. Saunders
|WR
|5-10
|190
|09-15-1996
|2
|Ohio State
|1
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|6-1
|202
|02-02-1999
|3
|Ohio State
|3
|Jessie Bates III
|SAF
|6-1
|200
|02-26-1997
|5
|Wake Forest
|4
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|6-1
|210
|03-15-1993
|8
|Old Dominion
|5
|Drake London
|WR
|6-4
|213
|07-24-2001
|1
|USC
|6
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|5-9
|185
|08-03-1994
|6
|Georgia Southern
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|5-11
|215
|01-30-2002
|0
|Texas
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|6-6
|246
|10-06-2000
|2
|Florida
|9
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|6-3
|207
|08-31-1999
|1
|Cincinnati
|11
|Logan Woodside
|QB
|6-2
|201
|01-27-1995
|5
|Toledo
|12
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|5-11
|183
|01-03-1995
|5
|Prairie View A&M
|13
|Bradley Pinion
|P
|6-5
|229
|06-01-1994
|8
|Clemson
|14
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|5-10
|176
|10-17-1997
|2
|Eastern Michigan
|15
|Feleipe Franks
|TE
|6-6
|234
|12-22-1997
|2
|Arkansas
|16
|Scott Miller
|WR
|5-9
|174
|07-31-1997
|4
|Bowling Green
|17
|Arnold Ebiketie
|OLB
|6-3
|256
|01-23-1999
|1
|Penn State
|18
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|6-4
|221
|09-16-1993
|6
|North Carolina
|19
|Penny Hart
|WR
|5-8
|180
|07-05-1996
|4
|Georgia State
|20
|Dee Alford
|CB
|5-11
|175
|11-05-1997
|2
|Tusculum
|21
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|5-10
|189
|02-11-1997
|5
|UCF
|24
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|6-1
|195
|09-23-1998
|3
|Clemson
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|5-11
|220
|04-15-2000
|1
|BYU
|26
|Avery Williams
|RB
|5-9
|195
|07-15-1998
|2
|Boise State
|27
|Richie Grant
|SAF
|6-0
|200
|11-09-1997
|2
|UCF
|29
|Micah Abernathy
|SAF
|6-0
|196
|02-10-1997
|4
|Tennessee
|32
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|SAF
|6-1
|208
|08-25-1997
|3
|California
|33
|Tre Flowers
|CB
|6-3
|200
|06-02-1995
|5
|Oklahoma State
|34
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|5-10
|183
|12-19-2001
|0
|Utah
|35
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|5-11
|176
|12-11-1999
|0
|Southern Miss
|37
|DeMarcco Hellams
|SAF
|6-1
|213
|06-05-2000
|0
|Alabama
|40
|Keith Smith
|FB
|6-0
|240
|04-08-1992
|9
|San Jose State
|41
|Lukas Denis
|SAF
|5-11
|190
|04-13-1997
|4
|Boston College
|42
|Godwin Igwebuike
|RB
|6-0
|213
|09-10-1994
|5
|Northwestern
|43
|Tucker Fisk
|TE
|6-4
|285
|01-19-1999
|1
|Stanford
|44
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|6-4
|235
|04-23-1999
|1
|Montana State
|46
|Parker Hesse
|TE
|6-3
|261
|05-26-1995
|4
|Iowa
|48
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|6-4
|269
|02-12-1993
|8
|Kentucky
|49
|Liam McCullough
|LS
|6-2
|247
|06-05-1997
|3
|Ohio State
|50
|Tae Davis
|LB
|6-0
|222
|08-14-1996
|5
|Chattanooga
|51
|DeAngelo Malone
|OLB
|6-4
|240
|07-12-1999
|1
|Western Kentucky
|53
|Nate Landman
|LB
|6-3
|235
|11-19-1998
|1
|Colorado
|54
|Justin Shaffer
|OL
|6-4
|330
|06-20-1998
|1
|Georgia
|55
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|6-2
|238
|07-10-1995
|4
|Idaho
|56
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OL
|6-2
|301
|03-18-1999
|0
|South Carolina
|59
|Andre Smith
|LB
|6-0
|240
|04-20-1997
|5
|North Carolina
|61
|Matt Hennessy
|OL
|6-3
|307
|11-17-1997
|3
|Temple
|63
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|6-3
|307
|02-28-1997
|4
|Boston College
|64
|Ryan Neuzil
|OL
|6-3
|301
|07-31-1997
|2
|Appalachian State
|65
|Matthew Bergeron
|OL
|6-5
|323
|02-26-2000
|0
|Syracuse
|66
|Joshua Miles
|OL
|6-5
|325
|01-04-1996
|4
|Morgan State
|67
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|6-3
|300
|10-15-1998
|2
|Stanford
|68
|Kyle Hinton
|OL
|6-2
|295
|02-27-1998
|3
|Washburn
|69
|Barry Wesley
|OL
|6-7
|310
|07-14-1999
|1
|Colorado State
|70
|Jake Matthews
|T
|6-5
|309
|02-11-1992
|9
|Texas A&M
|71
|Ethan Greenidge
|OL
|6-4
|335
|09-10-1997
|4
|Villanova
|72
|LaCale London
|DL
|6-3
|297
|08-05-1997
|3
|Western Illinois
|73
|Tyler Vrabel
|OL
|6-6
|315
|06-24-2000
|1
|Boston College
|75
|Isaiah Prince
|T
|6-7
|305
|07-29-1997
|4
|Ohio State
|76
|Kaleb McGary
|T
|6-6
|306
|02-22-1995
|4
|Washington
|79
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|DL
|6-4
|266
|01-24-2000
|0
|Rice
|80
|Josh Ali
|WR
|6-0
|193
|03-03-1999
|1
|Kentucky
|81
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|6-3
|248
|08-22-1995
|6
|Florida International
|82
|Zay Malone
|WR
|5-9
|180
|03-06-2000
|0
|Henderson State
|84
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|6-2
|220
|03-17-1991
|10
|Tennessee
|85
|MyCole Pruitt
|TE
|6-2
|245
|03-24-1992
|8
|Southern Illinois
|87
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|6-7
|250
|03-09-2000
|1
|Georgia
|90
|David Onyemata
|DL
|6-3
|300
|11-13-1992
|7
|Manitoba (CAN)
|91
|Eddie Goldman
|DL
|6-3
|332
|01-06-1994
|8
|Florida State
|92
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|OLB
|6-4
|268
|10-09-1998
|2
|Notre Dame
|93
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|6-8
|282
|09-01-1986
|15
|Miami (FL)
|94
|Albert Huggins
|DL
|6-3
|305
|06-27-1997
|4
|Clemson
|95
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|6-4
|294
|12-01-1998
|2
|Texas
|96
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|6-6
|272
|08-14-2001
|0
|Ohio State
|97
|Grady Jarrett
|DL
|6-0
|305
|04-28-1993
|8
|Clemson
|98
|Timmy Horne
|DL
|6-4
|323
|10-25-1997
|1
|Kansas State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.