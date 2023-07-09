|Sunday, July 9
|First Round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.
2. Washington Nationals, Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.
3. Detroit Tigers, Max Clark, OF, Franklin H.S., Ind.
4. Texas Rangers, Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.
5. Minnesota Twins, Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick H.S., N.C.
6. Oakland Athletics, Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon.
7. Cincinnati Reds, Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.
8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S., Texas.
9. Colorado Rockies, Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.
10. Miami Marlins, Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.
MORE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.