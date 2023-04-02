No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

3McGuire, ReeseLR03-02-19956-0215
12Wong, ConnorRR05-19-19966-1181

Infielders

39Arroyo, ChristianRR05-30-19956-1210
36Casas, TristonLR01-15-20006-4252
20Chang, YuRR08-18-19956-1180
29Dalbec, BobbyRR06-29-19956-4227
11Devers, RafaelLR10-24-19966-0240
80Hamilton, DavidLR09-29-19975-10175
5Hernández, KikéRR08-24-19915-11190
43y-Mondesi, AdalbertoBR07-27-19956-1200
78Rafaela, CeddanneRR09-18-20005-8145
10y-Story, TrevorRR11-15-19926-2213
2Turner, JustinRR11-23-19845-11202
83Valdez, EnmanuelLR12-28-19985-9191

Outfielders

86Abreu, WilyerLL06-24-19996-0217
16Duran, JarrenLR09-05-19966-2212
18Duvall, AdamRR09-04-19886-1215
30Refsnyder, RobRR03-26-19916-0205
17Tapia, RaimelLL02-04-19946-3175
99Verdugo, AlexLL05-15-19966-0192
7Yoshida, MasatakaLR07-15-19935-8176

Pitchers

66x-Bello, BrayanRR05-17-19996-1170
35Bleier, RichardLL04-16-19876-3215
70Brasier, RyanRR08-26-19876-0227
50Crawford, KutterRR04-01-19966-1209
89Houck, TannerRR06-29-19966-5230
74Jansen, KenleyBR09-30-19876-5265
76Kelly, ZackRR03-03-19956-3205
28Kluber, CoreyRR04-10-19866-4215
55Martin, ChrisRR06-02-19866-8225
79Mata, BryanRR05-03-19996-3238
40x-Mills, WyattRR01-25-19956-4214
72Murphy, ChrisLL06-05-19986-1175
61Ort, KalebRR02-05-19926-4240
65x-Paxton, JamesLL11-06-19886-4227
37Pivetta, NickRR02-14-19936-5214
57x-Rodríguez, JoelyLL11-14-19916-1200
41Sale, ChrisLL03-30-19896-6183
46Schreiber, JohnRR03-05-19946-2210
75Walter, BrandonLL09-08-19966-2200
22x-Whitlock, GarrettRR06-11-19966-5225
25Winckowski, JoshRR06-28-19986-4202

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

