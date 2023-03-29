No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

75Amaya, MiguelRR03-09-19996-2230
18Barnhart, TuckerBR01-07-19915-11192
15Gomes, YanRR07-19-19876-2212
Torrens, LuisRR05-02-19966-0217

Infielders

2Hoerner, NicoRR05-13-19976-1200
51Hosmer, EricLL10-24-19896-4226
1Madrigal, NickRR03-05-19975-8175
20Mastrobuoni, MilesLR10-31-19955-11185
5Morel, ChristopherRR06-24-19995-11145
30Ríos, EdwinLR04-21-19946-3220
7Swanson, DansbyRR02-11-19946-1190
16Wisdom, PatrickRR08-27-19916-2220

Outfielders

88Alcántara, KevinRR07-12-20026-6188
24Bellinger, CodyLL07-13-19956-4203
80Canario, AlexanderRR05-07-20006-1165
94Davis, BrennenRR11-02-19996-4175
8Happ, IanBR08-12-19946-0205
36Mancini, TreyRR03-18-19926-3230
27Suzuki, SeiyaRR08-18-19945-11182
4Velázquez, NelsonRR12-26-19986-0190

Pitchers

73Alzolay, AdbertRR03-01-19956-1208
72Assad, JavierRR07-30-19976-1200
25Boxberger, BradRR05-27-19885-10211
86Brown, BenRR09-09-19996-6210
56Estrada, JeremiahBR11-01-19986-1185
32Fulmer, MichaelRR03-15-19936-3224
28Hendricks, KyleRR12-07-19896-3190
12y-Heuer, CodiRR07-03-19966-5200
47Hughes, BrandonBL12-01-19956-2215
84Jensen, RyanRR11-23-19976-0180
45Kilian, CalebRR06-02-19976-4180
66Merryweather, JulianRR10-14-19916-4215
21y-Roberts, EthanRR07-04-19975-10180
59Rucker, MichaelRR04-27-19946-1195
41Sampson, AdrianRR10-07-19916-2210
11Smyly, DrewLL06-13-19896-2188
35Steele, JustinLL07-11-19956-2205
0Stroman, MarcusRR05-01-19915-7180
50Taillon, JamesonRR11-18-19916-5230
71Thompson, KeeganRR03-13-19956-1210
19Wesneski, HaydenRR12-05-19976-3210

