No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

35Díaz, EliasRR11-17-19906-1223
6Serven, BrianRR05-05-19956-0207

Infielders

76Bernabel, WarmingRR06-06-20026-0180
12y-Bouchard, SeanRR05-16-19966-3215
83Carreras, JulioRR01-12-20006-2190
25Cron, C.J.RR01-05-19906-4235
24McMahon, RyanLR12-14-19946-2219
44Montero, ElehurisRR08-17-19986-3235
11Moustakas, MikeLR09-11-19886-0225
7y-Rodgers, BrendanRR08-09-19966-0204
14Tovar, EzequielRR08-01-20016-0162
13Trejo, AlanRR05-30-19966-2205

Outfielders

19Blackmon, CharlieLL07-01-19866-3221
23Bryant, KrisRR01-04-19926-5230
30Castro, HaroldLR11-30-19935-10195
2Daza, YonathanRR02-28-19946-2207
79Doyle, BrentonRR05-14-19986-3200
15Grichuk, RandalRR08-13-19916-2216
22Jones, NolanLR05-07-19986-4195
29Profar, JuricksonBR02-20-19936-0184
4Toglia, MichaelBL08-16-19986-5226

Pitchers

52x-Bard, DanielRR06-25-19856-4215
59Bird, JakeRR12-04-19956-3200
50Blach, TyRL10-20-19906-1215
56Calvo, BlairRR02-27-19966-3195
63Davis, NoahRR04-22-19976-2195
18Feltner, RyanRR09-02-19966-4190
21Freeland, KyleLL05-14-19936-4204
58y-Gilbreath, LucasLL03-05-19966-1185
26Gomber, AustinLL11-23-19936-5220
55Hand, BradLL03-20-19906-3224
64Hollowell, GavinRR11-04-19976-7215
36Johnson, PierceRR05-10-19916-2202
40y-Kinley, TylerRR01-31-19916-4220
20Lambert, PeterRR04-18-19976-2208
32Lamet, DinelsonRR07-18-19926-3228
61Lawrence, JustinRR11-25-19946-3213
48Márquez, GermánRR02-22-19956-1230
46Mears, NickRR10-07-19966-2200
41Pint, RileyRR11-06-19976-5225
47y-Rolison, RyanRL07-11-19976-2213
43Seabold, ConnorRR01-24-19966-2190
49x-Senzatela, AntonioRR01-21-19956-1236
39Suter, BrentLL08-29-19896-4213
51Ureña, JoséRR09-12-19916-2208

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

