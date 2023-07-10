At T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Monday

First Round TotLongET

Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox28470:60

def.

Adley Rutchman (8), Baltimore27445:30
Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle41452:60

def.

Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets21457:60
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto26456:60

def.

Mookie Betts (6), L.A. Dodgers11427:30
Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay24442:30

def.

Adolis Garcia (4), Texas17438:30
Semifinals
Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay35447:60

def.

Luis Robert Jr. (1), Chicago White Sox 22484:60

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto21453:60

def.

Julio Rodriguez (7), Seattle20426:30
Finals
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3), Toronto25445:60

def.

Randy Arozarena (5), Tamps Bay23438:30

