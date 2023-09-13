Head Coach: Shane Steichen
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|1
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5-10
|175
|08-12-2001
|0
|North Carolina
|2
|D.J. Montgomery
|WR
|6-1
|201
|11-17-1996
|4
|Austin Peay
|3
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|5-9
|212
|09-23-1999
|2
|Clemson
|4
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|6-2
|225
|09-30-1998
|2
|Texas
|5
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|6-4
|244
|05-22-2002
|0
|Florida
|6
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|5-8
|173
|04-09-1995
|6
|Georgia
|7
|Matt Gay
|K
|6-0
|232
|03-15-1994
|4
|Utah
|8
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|P
|6-0
|195
|09-08-1994
|6
|Hawai'i
|9
|Juwann Winfree
|WR
|6-1
|210
|09-04-1996
|4
|Colorado
|10
|Gardner Minshew
|QB
|6-1
|225
|05-16-1996
|4
|Washington State
|11
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|6-4
|223
|10-05-1997
|3
|USC
|14
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|6-3
|211
|05-02-2000
|1
|Cincinnati
|15
|Racey McMath
|WR
|6-3
|217
|06-14-1999
|2
|LSU
|16
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|6-2
|215
|05-15-1997
|4
|Malone (OH)
|20
|Nick Cross
|SAF
|6-0
|212
|09-10-2001
|1
|Maryland
|21
|Zack Moss
|RB
|5-9
|205
|12-15-1997
|3
|Utah
|23
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|5-9
|190
|08-23-1995
|6
|Valdosta State
|25
|Rodney Thomas II
|SAF
|6-1
|196
|06-26-1998
|1
|Yale
|26
|Evan Hull
|RB
|5-10
|209
|10-26-2000
|0
|Northwestern
|28
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5-10
|226
|01-19-1999
|3
|Wisconsin
|29
|Julius Brents
|CB
|6-3
|198
|01-18-2000
|0
|Kansas State
|30
|Darren Hall
|CB
|6-0
|190
|05-02-2000
|2
|San Diego State
|31
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|5-9
|197
|11-10-2000
|1
|Iowa
|31
|Daniel Scott
|SAF
|6-1
|208
|10-26-1998
|0
|California
|32
|Julian Blackmon
|SAF
|6-0
|202
|08-24-1998
|3
|Utah
|33
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|6-1
|196
|06-04-1997
|1
|Pittsburg State
|34
|Jake Funk
|RB
|5-10
|205
|01-11-1998
|2
|Maryland
|34
|Chris Lammons
|DB
|5-10
|190
|01-31-1996
|5
|South Carolina
|35
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|5-11
|216
|02-18-1999
|2
|Duke
|36
|Henry Black
|SAF
|6-0
|204
|01-03-1997
|3
|Baylor
|37
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|CB
|6-2
|200
|10-25-1999
|1
|USC
|38
|Tony Brown
|CB
|6-0
|199
|07-13-1995
|5
|Alabama
|39
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|CB
|6-1
|190
|03-27-1998
|1
|Georgia Southern
|40
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|6-2
|203
|04-03-2002
|0
|Texas A&M
|41
|Grant Stuard
|LB
|5-11
|230
|10-15-1998
|2
|Houston
|42
|Marcel Dabo
|SAF
|6-0
|208
|01-10-2000
|1
|43
|Trevor Denbow
|SAF
|5-10
|208
|08-26-1998
|1
|SMU
|44
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|6-0
|235
|07-02-1996
|5
|Syracuse
|45
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|6-4
|227
|06-01-1995
|4
|Tarleton State
|46
|Luke Rhodes
|LS
|6-2
|238
|12-02-1992
|7
|William & Mary
|47
|Liam Anderson
|LB
|6-3
|226
|04-30-2000
|0
|Holy Cross
|48
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|SAF
|6-2
|207
|04-18-1997
|5
|Alabama
|50
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|6-0
|225
|11-01-1999
|1
|San Diego State
|51
|Kwity Paye
|DE
|6-3
|265
|11-19-1998
|2
|Michigan
|52
|Samson Ebukam
|DE
|6-3
|245
|05-09-1995
|6
|Eastern Washington
|53
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|6-2
|230
|07-27-1995
|5
|South Carolina State
|54
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|DE
|6-6
|286
|09-24-1999
|2
|Vanderbilt
|55
|Isaiah Land
|LB
|6-4
|225
|02-05-2000
|0
|Florida A&M
|56
|Quenton Nelson
|G
|6-5
|330
|03-19-1996
|5
|Notre Dame
|59
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|6-1
|236
|06-22-2000
|2
|Michigan
|62
|Wesley French
|C
|6-4
|307
|11-30-1996
|1
|Western Michigan
|63
|Danny Pinter
|G
|6-4
|301
|06-19-1996
|3
|Ball State
|64
|Arlington Hambright
|G
|6-5
|300
|01-30-1996
|3
|Colorado
|65
|Josh Sills
|G
|6-6
|325
|01-26-1998
|1
|Oklahoma State
|67
|Jack Anderson
|G
|6-4
|314
|10-12-1998
|2
|Texas Tech
|68
|Ike Boettger
|G
|6-6
|313
|10-05-1994
|5
|Iowa
|71
|Ryan Hayes
|T
|6-7
|305
|02-28-2000
|0
|Michigan
|72
|Braden Smith
|T
|6-6
|312
|03-25-1996
|5
|Auburn
|73
|Blake Freeland
|T
|6-7
|302
|05-03-2001
|0
|BYU
|75
|Will Fries
|OL
|6-6
|305
|04-04-1998
|2
|Penn State
|76
|Jake Witt
|T
|6-7
|302
|02-07-2000
|0
|Northern Michigan
|78
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|6-4
|307
|05-30-1993
|7
|Alabama
|79
|Bernhard Raimann
|T
|6-6
|303
|09-23-1997
|1
|Central Michigan
|80
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|6-7
|253
|10-09-1998
|1
|Virginia
|81
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|6-5
|267
|09-19-1993
|6
|VCU
|83
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|6-3
|242
|03-27-1998
|2
|SMU
|84
|Jordan Murray
|TE
|6-5
|240
|04-20-2000
|0
|Hawai'i
|85
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|6-5
|260
|07-28-1998
|1
|Youngstown State
|86
|Will Mallory
|TE
|6-4
|239
|06-22-1999
|0
|Miami (FL)
|90
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|6-4
|314
|10-20-1993
|6
|Albany State
|91
|Titus Leo
|DE
|6-3
|245
|08-26-1999
|0
|Wagner
|92
|Genard Avery
|DE
|6-0
|250
|04-26-1995
|5
|Memphis
|92
|Jake Martin
|DE
|6-2
|242
|12-11-1995
|5
|Temple
|93
|Eric Johnson II
|DT
|6-4
|299
|07-16-1998
|1
|Missouri State
|94
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|6-3
|267
|01-30-1995
|5
|Ohio State
|95
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DE
|6-2
|282
|03-04-2001
|0
|Northwestern
|96
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|6-4
|291
|03-11-1996
|5
|Florida
|97
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DE
|6-4
|250
|03-28-1995
|6
|Miami (FL)
|98
|McTelvin Agim
|DT
|6-3
|300
|09-25-1997
|3
|Arkansas
|99
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|6-7
|295
|03-17-1994
|7
|Oregon
