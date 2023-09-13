Head Coach: Shane Steichen

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
1Josh DownsWR5-1017508-12-20010North Carolina
2D.J. MontgomeryWR6-120111-17-19964Austin Peay
3Amari RodgersWR5-921209-23-19992Clemson
4Sam EhlingerQB6-222509-30-19982Texas
5Anthony RichardsonQB6-424405-22-20020Florida
6Isaiah McKenzieWR5-817304-09-19956Georgia
7Matt GayK6-023203-15-19944Utah
8Rigoberto SanchezP6-019509-08-19946Hawai'i
9Juwann WinfreeWR6-121009-04-19964Colorado
10Gardner MinshewQB6-122505-16-19964Washington State
11Michael Pittman Jr.WR6-422310-05-19973USC
14Alec PierceWR6-321105-02-20001Cincinnati
15Racey McMathWR6-321706-14-19992LSU
16Ashton DulinWR6-221505-15-19974Malone (OH)
20Nick CrossSAF6-021209-10-20011Maryland
21Zack MossRB5-920512-15-19973Utah
23Kenny Moore IICB5-919008-23-19956Valdosta State
25Rodney Thomas IISAF6-119606-26-19981Yale
26Evan HullRB5-1020910-26-20000Northwestern
28Jonathan TaylorRB5-1022601-19-19993Wisconsin
29Julius BrentsCB6-319801-18-20000Kansas State
30Darren HallCB6-019005-02-20002San Diego State
31Tyler GoodsonRB5-919711-10-20001Iowa
31Daniel ScottSAF6-120810-26-19980California
32Julian BlackmonSAF6-020208-24-19983Utah
33Dallis FlowersCB6-119606-04-19971Pittsburg State
34Jake FunkRB5-1020501-11-19982Maryland
34Chris LammonsDB5-1019001-31-19965South Carolina
35Deon JacksonRB5-1121602-18-19992Duke
36Henry BlackSAF6-020401-03-19973Baylor
37Isaac Taylor-StuartCB6-220010-25-19991USC
38Tony BrownCB6-019907-13-19955Alabama
39Darrell Baker Jr.CB6-119003-27-19981Georgia Southern
40Jaylon JonesCB6-220304-03-20020Texas A&M
41Grant StuardLB5-1123010-15-19982Houston
42Marcel DaboSAF6-020801-10-20001
43Trevor DenbowSAF5-1020808-26-19981SMU
44Zaire FranklinLB6-023507-02-19965Syracuse
45E.J. SpeedLB6-422706-01-19954Tarleton State
46Luke RhodesLS6-223812-02-19927William & Mary
47Liam AndersonLB6-322604-30-20000Holy Cross
48Ronnie Harrison Jr.SAF6-220704-18-19975Alabama
50Segun OlubiLB6-022511-01-19991San Diego State
51Kwity PayeDE6-326511-19-19982Michigan
52Samson EbukamDE6-324505-09-19956Eastern Washington
53Shaquille LeonardLB6-223007-27-19955South Carolina State
54Dayo OdeyingboDE6-628609-24-19992Vanderbilt
55Isaiah LandLB6-422502-05-20000Florida A&M
56Quenton NelsonG6-533003-19-19965Notre Dame
59Cameron McGroneLB6-123606-22-20002Michigan
62Wesley FrenchC6-430711-30-19961Western Michigan
63Danny PinterG6-430106-19-19963Ball State
64Arlington HambrightG6-530001-30-19963Colorado
65Josh SillsG6-632501-26-19981Oklahoma State
67Jack AndersonG6-431410-12-19982Texas Tech
68Ike BoettgerG6-631310-05-19945Iowa
71Ryan HayesT6-730502-28-20000Michigan
72Braden SmithT6-631203-25-19965Auburn
73Blake FreelandT6-730205-03-20010BYU
75Will FriesOL6-630504-04-19982Penn State
76Jake WittT6-730202-07-20000Northern Michigan
78Ryan KellyC6-430705-30-19937Alabama
79Bernhard RaimannT6-630309-23-19971Central Michigan
80Jelani WoodsTE6-725310-09-19981Virginia
81Mo Alie-CoxTE6-526709-19-19936VCU
83Kylen GransonTE6-324203-27-19982SMU
84Jordan MurrayTE6-524004-20-20000Hawai'i
85Andrew OgletreeTE6-526007-28-19981Youngstown State
86Will MalloryTE6-423906-22-19990Miami (FL)
90Grover StewartDT6-431410-20-19936Albany State
91Titus LeoDE6-324508-26-19990Wagner
92Genard AveryDE6-025004-26-19955Memphis
92Jake MartinDE6-224212-11-19955Temple
93Eric Johnson IIDT6-429907-16-19981Missouri State
94Tyquan LewisDE6-326701-30-19955Ohio State
95Adetomiwa AdebaworeDE6-228203-04-20010Northwestern
96Taven BryanDT6-429103-11-19965Florida
97Al-Quadin MuhammadDE6-425003-28-19956Miami (FL)
98McTelvin AgimDT6-330009-25-19973Arkansas
99DeForest BucknerDT6-729503-17-19947Oregon

