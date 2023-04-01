No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

14Fermin, FreddyRR05-16-19955-10200
1Melendez, MJLR11-29-19986-1190
13Perez, SalvadorRR05-10-19906-3255

Infielders

17Dozier, HunterRR08-22-19916-4220
15Duffy, MattRR01-15-19916-2190
4Garcia, MaikelRR03-03-20006-0145
8Lopez, NickyLR03-13-19955-11180
19Massey, MichaelLR03-22-19986-0190
9Pasquantino, VinnieLL10-10-19976-4245
32Pratto, NickLL10-06-19986-1215
3Taylor, SamadRR07-11-19985-10160
7Witt Jr., BobbyRR06-14-20006-1190

Outfielders

41Bradley Jr., JackieLR04-19-19905-10196
18Eaton, NateRR12-22-19965-11185
35y-Hernandez, DiegoLL11-21-20006-0150
28Isbel, KyleLR03-03-19975-11190
14Olivares, EdwardRR03-06-19966-2190
6Waters, DrewBR12-30-19986-2185

Pitchers

58Barlow, ScottRR12-18-19926-3210
62Bowlan, JonathanRR12-01-19966-6240
59y-Brentz, JakeLL09-14-19946-1205
50Bubic, KrisLL08-19-19976-3225
60Castillo, MaxRR05-04-19996-2280
54Chapman, AroldisLL02-28-19886-4218
45Clarke, TaylorRR05-13-19936-4217
65Coleman, DylanRR09-16-19966-5230
74Cuas, JoseRR06-28-19946-3195
22Garrett, AmirRL05-03-19926-5239
23Greinke, ZackRR10-21-19836-2200
49Heasley, JonathanRR01-27-19976-3225
43Hernández, CarlosRR03-11-19976-4245
56Keller, BradRR07-27-19956-5255
37Kowar, JacksonRR10-04-19966-5200
24Lyles, JordanRR10-19-19906-5230
52x-Lynch, DanielLL11-17-19966-6200
67Marsh, AlecRR05-14-19986-2220
51Singer, BradyRR08-04-19966-5215
40Snider, CollinRR10-10-19956-4195
63Staumont, JoshRR12-21-19936-3200
38Taylor, JoshLL03-02-19936-5245
48Yarbrough, RyanRL12-31-19916-5205
61y-Zerpa, AngelLL09-27-19996-0220

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you