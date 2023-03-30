No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

15Barnes, AustinRR12-28-19895-10187
76Cartaya, DiegoRR09-07-20016-2199
16Smith, WillRR03-28-19955-10195

Infielders

83Busch, MichaelLR11-09-19976-0207
5Freeman, FreddieLR09-12-19896-5220
60Hernández, YonnyBR05-04-19985-9140
80Leonard, EddysRR11-10-20006-0160
9y-Lux, GavinLR11-23-19976-2190
13Muncy, MaxLR08-25-19906-0215
11Rojas, MiguelRR02-24-19896-0188
3Taylor, ChrisRR08-29-19906-1196
17Vargas, MiguelRR11-17-19996-3205
79Vivas, JorbitLR03-09-20015-10171

Outfielders

50Betts, MookieRR10-07-19925-9180
89DeLuca, JonnyRR07-10-19986-0200
23Heyward, JasonLL08-09-19896-5240
33Outman, JamesLR05-14-19976-3215
84Pages, AndyRR12-08-20006-1180
6Peralta, DavidLL08-14-19876-1210
25Thompson, TrayceRR03-15-19916-3225

Pitchers

38Almonte, YencyBR06-04-19946-5223
52Bickford, PhilRR07-10-19956-4200
63Bruihl, JustinLL06-26-19976-2215
21y-Buehler, WalkerRR07-28-19946-2185
64Ferguson, CalebRL07-02-19966-3226
45y-Feyereisen, J.P.RR02-07-19936-2215
26x-Gonsolin, TonyRR05-14-19946-3205
81González, VictorLL11-16-19956-0180
48Graterol, BrusdarRR08-26-19986-1265
78Grove, MichaelRR12-18-19966-3200
41x-Hudson, DanielRR03-09-19876-3215
94Jackson, AndreRR05-01-19966-3210
22Kershaw, ClaytonLL03-19-19886-4225
85May, DustinRR09-06-19976-6180
18Miller, ShelbyRR10-10-19906-3225
40x-Nelson, JimmyRR06-05-19896-6250
47x-Pepiot, RyanRR08-21-19976-3215
59Phillips, EvanRR09-11-19946-2215
27x-Reyes, AlexRR08-29-19946-4220
43Syndergaard, NoahLR08-29-19926-6242
49y-Treinen, BlakeRR06-30-19886-5225
7Urías, JulioLL08-12-19966-0225
51Vesia, AlexLL04-11-19966-1209

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

