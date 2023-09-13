Head Coach: Sean McVay
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Byron Young
|OLB
|6-2
|250
|03-13-1998
|0
|Tennessee
|1
|Derion Kendrick
|DB
|6-0
|190
|08-24-2000
|1
|Georgia
|2
|Russ Yeast
|DB
|5-10
|195
|05-08-1999
|1
|Kansas State
|3
|Cam Akers
|RB
|5-10
|217
|06-22-1999
|3
|Florida State
|4
|Jordan Fuller
|DB
|6-2
|203
|03-04-1998
|3
|Ohio State
|5
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|5-9
|165
|10-07-1999
|2
|Louisville
|6
|Tre Tomlinson
|DB
|5-9
|180
|01-10-2000
|0
|TCU
|8
|Brett Maher
|K
|6-0
|180
|11-21-1989
|10
|Nebraska
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|6-3
|220
|02-07-1988
|14
|Georgia
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|6-2
|208
|06-15-1993
|6
|Eastern Washington
|11
|Brett Rypien
|QB
|6-2
|202
|07-09-1996
|4
|Boise State
|12
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|6-1
|200
|07-26-1996
|3
|Florida
|13
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|5-11
|190
|10-28-1997
|0
|Georgia
|14
|Cobie Durant
|DB
|5-11
|180
|02-09-1998
|1
|South Carolina State
|15
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|6-1
|203
|09-21-1994
|7
|Florida
|16
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|6-1
|205
|08-25-1998
|3
|Minnesota
|17
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6-2
|205
|05-29-2001
|0
|BYU
|18
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|6-3
|224
|06-27-1997
|2
|Notre Dame
|19
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|5-9
|174
|09-21-1997
|0
|Florida A&M
|21
|Zach Evans
|RB
|5-11
|202
|05-30-2001
|0
|Ole Miss
|23
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5-9
|194
|08-26-2000
|1
|Notre Dame
|24
|Royce Freeman
|RB
|6-0
|238
|02-24-1996
|5
|Oregon
|25
|Jason Taylor II
|DB
|6-0
|204
|12-30-1999
|0
|Oklahoma State
|26
|Duke Shelley
|DB
|5-8
|183
|10-08-1996
|4
|Kansas State
|30
|Ronnie Rivers
|RB
|5-9
|195
|01-31-1999
|1
|Fresno State
|31
|Nick Hampton
|OLB
|6-3
|235
|04-05-2000
|0
|Appalachian State
|32
|Ochaun Mathis
|OLB
|6-5
|260
|01-09-1999
|0
|Nebraska
|34
|Tanner Ingle
|DB
|5-8
|179
|10-29-1999
|0
|North Carolina State
|35
|Jake Hummel
|LB
|6-1
|235
|01-04-1999
|1
|Iowa State
|37
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|6-1
|201
|01-29-1999
|1
|UCLA
|41
|Cameron McCutcheon
|DB
|6-1
|204
|04-03-2000
|0
|Western Carolina
|42
|Ethan Evans
|P
|6-3
|231
|07-19-2001
|0
|Wingate
|43
|John Johnson III
|DB
|6-0
|209
|12-19-1995
|6
|Boston College
|44
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|DB
|6-2
|195
|03-21-1995
|6
|Colorado
|47
|Alex Ward
|LS
|6-4
|240
|04-21-1999
|0
|UCF
|49
|Brandon Wright
|P
|5-10
|182
|02-18-1997
|3
|Georgia State
|51
|Zach VanValkenburg
|LB
|6-4
|263
|02-17-1998
|1
|Iowa
|52
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|6-2
|297
|04-24-1997
|3
|North Carolina State
|53
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|6-2
|230
|11-22-1999
|2
|South Carolina
|55
|Brian Allen
|OL
|6-2
|303
|10-11-1995
|5
|Michigan State
|56
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|6-2
|230
|01-30-1997
|3
|South Dakota State
|57
|Zach Thomas
|OL
|6-5
|300
|05-26-1998
|1
|San Diego State
|59
|Troy Reeder
|LB
|6-3
|245
|09-13-1994
|4
|Delaware
|60
|Logan Bruss
|OL
|6-5
|309
|10-06-1999
|1
|Wisconsin
|61
|AJ Arcuri
|OL
|6-7
|320
|08-13-1997
|1
|Michigan State
|63
|Grant Miller
|OL
|6-3
|306
|09-22-1998
|0
|Baylor
|65
|Coleman Shelton
|G
|6-4
|299
|07-28-1995
|5
|Washington
|68
|Mike McAllister
|OL
|6-2
|305
|06-12-1998
|0
|Youngstown State
|69
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|6-4
|321
|09-18-1996
|3
|Louisiana
|70
|Joe Noteboom
|T
|6-5
|321
|06-19-1995
|5
|TCU
|71
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|T
|6-4
|300
|04-11-2001
|0
|Georgia
|72
|Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
|G
|6-2
|314
|06-24-1998
|3
|Clemson
|73
|Steve Avila
|G
|6-3
|332
|10-16-1999
|0
|TCU
|77
|Alaric Jackson
|T
|6-7
|285
|07-14-1998
|2
|Iowa
|79
|Rob Havenstein
|T
|6-8
|330
|05-13-1992
|8
|Wisconsin
|81
|Austin Trammell
|WR
|5-10
|185
|07-04-1998
|2
|Rice
|82
|Miller Forristall
|TE
|6-5
|245
|03-11-1998
|2
|Alabama
|83
|Nikola Kalinic
|TE
|6-4
|245
|01-21-1997
|1
|York (CAN)
|84
|Hunter Long
|TE
|6-5
|253
|08-19-1998
|2
|Boston College
|87
|Davis Allen
|TE
|6-6
|245
|02-03-2001
|0
|Clemson
|88
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|6-4
|245
|03-27-1997
|3
|Purdue
|89
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|6-6
|255
|01-01-1993
|7
|Western Kentucky
|90
|Earnest Brown IV
|DE
|6-5
|270
|01-08-1999
|2
|Northwestern
|91
|Kobie Turner
|NT
|6-2
|288
|04-26-1999
|0
|Wake Forest
|92
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|6-5
|275
|08-17-1995
|3
|Weber State
|93
|Marquise Copeland
|DT
|6-2
|287
|05-09-1997
|4
|Cincinnati
|94
|Desjuan Johnson
|DE
|6-3
|252
|09-03-1999
|0
|Toledo
|95
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|6-4
|324
|08-07-2000
|2
|Texas A&M
|96
|Keir Thomas
|OLB
|6-2
|275
|01-25-1998
|1
|Florida State
|97
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|6-4
|310
|10-05-1997
|3
|Brown
|99
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|6-1
|280
|05-23-1991
|9
|Pittsburgh
