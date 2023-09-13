Head Coach: Sean McVay

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Byron YoungOLB6-225003-13-19980Tennessee
1Derion KendrickDB6-019008-24-20001Georgia
2Russ YeastDB5-1019505-08-19991Kansas State
3Cam AkersRB5-1021706-22-19993Florida State
4Jordan FullerDB6-220303-04-19983Ohio State
5Tutu AtwellWR5-916510-07-19992Louisville
6Tre TomlinsonDB5-918001-10-20000TCU
8Brett MaherK6-018011-21-198910Nebraska
9Matthew StaffordQB6-322002-07-198814Georgia
10Cooper KuppWR6-220806-15-19936Eastern Washington
11Brett RypienQB6-220207-09-19964Boise State
12Van JeffersonWR6-120007-26-19963Florida
13Stetson BennettQB5-1119010-28-19970Georgia
14Cobie DurantDB5-1118002-09-19981South Carolina State
15Demarcus RobinsonWR6-120309-21-19947Florida
16Tyler JohnsonWR6-120508-25-19983Minnesota
17Puka NacuaWR6-220505-29-20010BYU
18Ben SkowronekWR6-322406-27-19972Notre Dame
19Xavier SmithWR5-917409-21-19970Florida A&M
21Zach EvansRB5-1120205-30-20010Ole Miss
23Kyren WilliamsRB5-919408-26-20001Notre Dame
24Royce FreemanRB6-023802-24-19965Oregon
25Jason Taylor IIDB6-020412-30-19990Oklahoma State
26Duke ShelleyDB5-818310-08-19964Kansas State
30Ronnie RiversRB5-919501-31-19991Fresno State
31Nick HamptonOLB6-323504-05-20000Appalachian State
32Ochaun MathisOLB6-526001-09-19990Nebraska
34Tanner IngleDB5-817910-29-19990North Carolina State
35Jake HummelLB6-123501-04-19991Iowa State
37Quentin LakeDB6-120101-29-19991UCLA
41Cameron McCutcheonDB6-120404-03-20000Western Carolina
42Ethan EvansP6-323107-19-20010Wingate
43John Johnson IIIDB6-020912-19-19956Boston College
44Ahkello WitherspoonDB6-219503-21-19956Colorado
47Alex WardLS6-424004-21-19990UCF
49Brandon WrightP5-1018202-18-19973Georgia State
51Zach VanValkenburgLB6-426302-17-19981Iowa
52Larrell MurchisonDT6-229704-24-19973North Carolina State
53Ernest JonesLB6-223011-22-19992South Carolina
55Brian AllenOL6-230310-11-19955Michigan State
56Christian RozeboomLB6-223001-30-19973South Dakota State
57Zach ThomasOL6-530005-26-19981San Diego State
59Troy ReederLB6-324509-13-19944Delaware
60Logan BrussOL6-530910-06-19991Wisconsin
61AJ ArcuriOL6-732008-13-19971Michigan State
63Grant MillerOL6-330609-22-19980Baylor
65Coleman SheltonG6-429907-28-19955Washington
68Mike McAllisterOL6-230506-12-19980Youngstown State
69Kevin DotsonOL6-432109-18-19963Louisiana
70Joe NoteboomT6-532106-19-19955TCU
71Warren McClendon Jr.T6-430004-11-20010Georgia
72Tremayne Anchrum Jr.G6-231406-24-19983Clemson
73Steve AvilaG6-333210-16-19990TCU
77Alaric JacksonT6-728507-14-19982Iowa
79Rob HavensteinT6-833005-13-19928Wisconsin
81Austin TrammellWR5-1018507-04-19982Rice
82Miller ForristallTE6-524503-11-19982Alabama
83Nikola KalinicTE6-424501-21-19971York (CAN)
84Hunter LongTE6-525308-19-19982Boston College
87Davis AllenTE6-624502-03-20010Clemson
88Brycen HopkinsTE6-424503-27-19973Purdue
89Tyler HigbeeTE6-625501-01-19937Western Kentucky
90Earnest Brown IVDE6-527001-08-19992Northwestern
91Kobie TurnerNT6-228804-26-19990Wake Forest
92Jonah WilliamsDE6-527508-17-19953Weber State
93Marquise CopelandDT6-228705-09-19974Cincinnati
94Desjuan JohnsonDE6-325209-03-19990Toledo
95Bobby Brown IIINT6-432408-07-20002Texas A&M
96Keir ThomasOLB6-227501-25-19981Florida State
97Michael HoechtOLB6-431010-05-19973Brown
99Aaron DonaldDT6-128005-23-19919Pittsburgh

