No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

4Fortes, NickRR11-11-19965-11198
58Stallings, JacobRR12-22-19896-5225

Infielders

67Amaya, JacobRR09-03-19986-0180
3Arraez, LuisLR04-09-19975-10175
26Cooper, GarrettRR12-25-19906-5235
63Edwards, XavierBR08-09-19995-10175
10Groshans, JordanRR11-10-19996-3200
97Gurriel, YuliRR06-09-19846-0215
9Segura, JeanRR03-17-19905-10220
18Wendle, JoeyLR04-26-19906-1195

Outfielders

5Berti, JonRR01-22-19905-10190
6Burdick, PeytonRR02-26-19976-0210
2Chisholm Jr., JazzLR02-01-19985-11184
14De La Cruz, BryanRR12-16-19966-2175
64Encarnación, JerarRR10-22-19976-4250
24García, AvisaílRR06-12-19916-4250
1Hampson, GarrettRR10-10-19945-11196
7Sánchez, JesúsLR10-07-19976-3222
12Soler, JorgeRR02-25-19926-4235

Pitchers

22Alcantara, SandyRR09-07-19956-5200
32Barnes, MattRR06-17-19906-4208
37y-Bender, AnthonyRR02-03-19956-4205
31Brazoban, HuascarRR10-15-19896-3155
27Cabrera, EdwardRR04-13-19986-5217
84Chargois, JTBR12-03-19906-3200
47Cueto, JohnnyRR02-15-19865-11229
54x-Enright, NicRR01-08-19976-3205
36Floro, DylanLR12-27-19906-2203
29Garrett, BraxtonRL08-05-19976-2202
44Luzardo, JesúsLL09-30-19976-0218
23y-Meyer, MaxLR03-12-19996-0196
51x-Nance, TommyRR03-19-19916-6235
43Nardi, AndrewLL08-18-19986-3215
48x-Okert, StevenLL07-09-19916-2202
35Puk, A.J.LL04-25-19956-7248
60Reynolds, SeanLR04-19-19986-7205
28Rogers, TrevorLL11-13-19976-5217
45Sánchez, SixtoRR07-29-19986-0234
66Scott, TannerRL07-22-19946-0235
65Simpson, JoshLL08-19-19976-2190
62Soriano, GeorgeRR03-24-19996-2170
68Villalobos, EliRR06-26-19976-4195

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

