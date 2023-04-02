No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

7Caratini, VictorBR08-17-19936-1215
24Contreras, WilliamRR12-24-19976-0180
50Henry, PaytonRR06-24-19976-2215

Infielders

27Adames, WillyRR09-02-19956-1214
10Brosseau, MikeRR03-15-19945-10205
6Miller, OwenRR11-15-19966-0185
11Tellez, RowdyLL03-16-19956-4255
13Toro, AbrahamBR12-20-19966-0225
0Turang, BriceLR11-21-19996-0176
2Urías, LuisRR06-03-19975-9186
45Voit, LukeRR02-13-19916-2258

Outfielders

9Anderson, BrianRR05-19-19936-2215
5Mitchell, GarrettLR09-04-19986-3215
67Perkins, BlakeBR09-10-19966-1165
15Taylor, TyroneRR01-22-19946-0194
28Wiemer, JoeyRR02-11-19996-5215
33Winker, JesseLL08-17-19936-3215
22Yelich, ChristianLR12-05-19916-3195

Pitchers

41y-Alexander, JasonRR03-01-19936-3200
26x-Ashby, AaronRL05-24-19986-2181
39Burnes, CorbinRR10-22-19946-3225
21Bush, MattRR02-08-19865-9180
54Cousins, JakeRR07-14-19946-4185
12Guerra, JavyLR09-25-19956-0185
37x-Houser, AdrianRR02-02-19936-3222
66Junk, JansonRR01-15-19966-1177
52Lauer, EricRL06-03-19956-3209
20Miley, WadeLL11-13-19866-2220
68Miller, TysonRR07-29-19956-4225
55Milner, HobyLL01-13-19916-3175
31Payamps, JoelRR04-07-19946-2225
59Peguero, ElvisRR03-20-19976-5208
51Peralta, FreddyRR06-04-19965-11199
76Robinson, CamRR09-06-19996-1194
43Small, EthanLL02-14-19976-3215
32Strzelecki, PeterRR10-24-19946-2195
73Uribe, AbnerRR06-20-20006-2200
47Varland, GusLR11-06-19966-1213
38Williams, DevinRR09-21-19946-2200
46Wilson, BryseRR12-20-19976-1250
35y-Wilson, JustinLL08-18-19876-2205
53Woodruff, BrandonLR02-10-19936-4243

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

