No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

27Jeffers, RyanRR06-03-19976-4235
8Vázquez, ChristianRR08-21-19905-9205

Infielders

50Castro, WilliBR04-24-19976-1206
4Correa, CarlosRR09-22-19946-4220
12Farmer, KyleRR08-17-19906-0205
13Gallo, JoeyLR11-19-19936-5250
1Gordon, NickLR10-24-19956-0160
95Julien, EdouardLR04-30-19996-2195
23y-Lewis, RoyceRR06-05-19996-2200
64Miranda, JoseRR06-29-19986-2210
11Polanco, JorgeBR07-05-19935-11208
39Solano, DonovanRR12-17-19875-8210

Outfielders

25Buxton, ByronRR12-18-19936-2190
21Celestino, GilbertoRL02-13-19996-0170
26Kepler, MaxLL02-10-19936-4225
19Kirilloff, AlexLL11-09-19976-2195
9Larnach, TrevorLR02-26-19976-4223
2Taylor, Michael A.RR03-26-19916-4215
38Wallner, MattLR12-12-19976-5220

Pitchers

66Alcala, JorgeRR07-28-19956-3205
81Balazovic, JordanRR09-17-19986-5215
83Canterino, MattRR12-14-19976-2222
59Duran, JhoanRR01-08-19986-5230
54Gray, SonnyRR11-07-19895-10195
94Headrick, BrentLL12-17-19976-6235
31x-Henriquez, RonnyRR06-20-20005-10155
22Jax, GriffinRR11-22-19946-2195
48López, JorgeRR02-10-19936-3200
49López, PabloLR03-07-19966-4225
18Maeda, KentaRR04-11-19886-1185
51Mahle, TylerRR09-29-19946-3210
58Megill, TrevorLR12-05-19936-8250
71Moran, JovaniLL04-24-19976-1167
17Ober, BaileyRR07-12-19956-9260
20y-Paddack, ChrisRR01-08-19966-5217
15Pagán, EmilioLR05-07-19916-2208
41Ryan, JoeRR06-05-19966-2205
77Sands, ColeRR07-17-19976-3215
56Thielbar, CalebRL01-31-19876-0205
37Varland, LouieLR12-09-19976-1205
74x-Winder, JoshRR10-11-19966-5210
78Woods Richardson, SimeonRR09-27-20006-3210

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

