|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|27
|Jeffers, Ryan
|R
|R
|06-03-1997
|6-4
|235
|8
|Vázquez, Christian
|R
|R
|08-21-1990
|5-9
|205
Infielders
|50
|Castro, Willi
|B
|R
|04-24-1997
|6-1
|206
|4
|Correa, Carlos
|R
|R
|09-22-1994
|6-4
|220
|12
|Farmer, Kyle
|R
|R
|08-17-1990
|6-0
|205
|13
|Gallo, Joey
|L
|R
|11-19-1993
|6-5
|250
|1
|Gordon, Nick
|L
|R
|10-24-1995
|6-0
|160
|95
|Julien, Edouard
|L
|R
|04-30-1999
|6-2
|195
|23
|y-Lewis, Royce
|R
|R
|06-05-1999
|6-2
|200
|64
|Miranda, Jose
|R
|R
|06-29-1998
|6-2
|210
|11
|Polanco, Jorge
|B
|R
|07-05-1993
|5-11
|208
|39
|Solano, Donovan
|R
|R
|12-17-1987
|5-8
|210
Outfielders
|25
|Buxton, Byron
|R
|R
|12-18-1993
|6-2
|190
|21
|Celestino, Gilberto
|R
|L
|02-13-1999
|6-0
|170
|26
|Kepler, Max
|L
|L
|02-10-1993
|6-4
|225
|19
|Kirilloff, Alex
|L
|L
|11-09-1997
|6-2
|195
|9
|Larnach, Trevor
|L
|R
|02-26-1997
|6-4
|223
|2
|Taylor, Michael A.
|R
|R
|03-26-1991
|6-4
|215
|38
|Wallner, Matt
|L
|R
|12-12-1997
|6-5
|220
Pitchers
|66
|Alcala, Jorge
|R
|R
|07-28-1995
|6-3
|205
|81
|Balazovic, Jordan
|R
|R
|09-17-1998
|6-5
|215
|83
|Canterino, Matt
|R
|R
|12-14-1997
|6-2
|222
|59
|Duran, Jhoan
|R
|R
|01-08-1998
|6-5
|230
|54
|Gray, Sonny
|R
|R
|11-07-1989
|5-10
|195
|94
|Headrick, Brent
|L
|L
|12-17-1997
|6-6
|235
|31
|x-Henriquez, Ronny
|R
|R
|06-20-2000
|5-10
|155
|22
|Jax, Griffin
|R
|R
|11-22-1994
|6-2
|195
|48
|López, Jorge
|R
|R
|02-10-1993
|6-3
|200
|49
|López, Pablo
|L
|R
|03-07-1996
|6-4
|225
|18
|Maeda, Kenta
|R
|R
|04-11-1988
|6-1
|185
|51
|Mahle, Tyler
|R
|R
|09-29-1994
|6-3
|210
|58
|Megill, Trevor
|L
|R
|12-05-1993
|6-8
|250
|71
|Moran, Jovani
|L
|L
|04-24-1997
|6-1
|167
|17
|Ober, Bailey
|R
|R
|07-12-1995
|6-9
|260
|20
|y-Paddack, Chris
|R
|R
|01-08-1996
|6-5
|217
|15
|Pagán, Emilio
|L
|R
|05-07-1991
|6-2
|208
|41
|Ryan, Joe
|R
|R
|06-05-1996
|6-2
|205
|77
|Sands, Cole
|R
|R
|07-17-1997
|6-3
|215
|56
|Thielbar, Caleb
|R
|L
|01-31-1987
|6-0
|205
|37
|Varland, Louie
|L
|R
|12-09-1997
|6-1
|205
|74
|x-Winder, Josh
|R
|R
|10-11-1996
|6-5
|210
|78
|Woods Richardson, Simeon
|R
|R
|09-27-2000
|6-3
|210
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
