|National League
|Arizona Diamondbacks
1. (12) Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford.
2. (48) Gino Groover, 3B, NC State.
CBB. (64) Caden Grice, LHP, Clemson.
|Atlanta Braves
1. (24) Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida.
2. (59) Drue Hackenberg, RHP, Virginia Tech.
Comp. (70) Cade Kuehler, RHP, Campbell University.
|Chicago Cubs
1. (13) Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland.
Comp. (68) Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas.
|Cincinnati Reds
1. (7) Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest.
CBA. (38) Ty Floyd, RHP, LSU.
2. (43) Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas H.S., N.Y.
|Colorado Rockies
1. (9) Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee.
2. (46) Sean Sullivan, LHP, Wake Forest.
CBB. (65) Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State.
|Los Angeles Dodgers
1. (36) Kendall George, OF, Atascocita H.S., Texas.
2. (60) Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia.
|Miami Marlins
1. (10) Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit H.S., Ore.
CBA. (35) Thomas White, LHP, Phillips Academy, Mass.
2. (47) Kemp Alderman, OF, Mississippi.
|Milwaukee Brewers
1. (18) Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest.
CBA. (33) Josh Knoth, RHP, Patchogue Medford H.S., N.Y.
2. (54) Mike Boeve, 3B, Omaha.
|New York Mets
1. (32) Colin Houck, SS, Parkview H.S., Ga.
2. (56) Brandon Sproat, RHP, Florida.
|Philadelphia Phillies
1. (27) Aidan Miller, SS, J.W. Mitchell H.S., Fla.
|Pittsburgh Pirates
1. (1) Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU.
2. (42) Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State.
CBB. (67) Zander Mueth, Belleville East H.S., Ill.
|St. Louis Cardinals
1. (21) Chase Davis, OF, Arizona.
|San Diego Padres
1. (25) Dillon Head, OF, Homewood Flossmoor H.S., Ill.
|San Francisco Giants
1. (16) Bryce Elridge, 1B/RHP, James Madison H.S., Va.
2. (52) Walker Martin, SS, Eaton H.S., Colo.
Comp. (69) Joe Whitman, LHP, Kent State.
|Washington Nationals
1. (2) Dylan Crews, OF, LSU.
2. (40) Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami.
|CBA/B-Competitive Balance picks; Comp-Free Agent Compensation picks
