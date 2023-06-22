Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g/f, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. c-Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

11. Orlando (from Chicago), Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

12. d-Oklahoma City, Dereck Lively II, c, Duke.

13. Toronto, Gradey Dick, g/f, Kansas.

14. New Orleans, Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin, g, MIchigan.

16. Utah (from Minnesota), Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

17. L.A. Lakers, Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

18. Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

19. Golden State, Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

20. Houston (from L.A. Clippers), Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

c-Oklahoma City from Dallas.

d-Dallas from Oklahoma City.

MORE

