Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Lauri Markkanen, Utah
|69
|27
|4
|430
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC
|24
|54
|7
|289
|Jalen Brunson, N.Y.
|4
|11
|38
|91
|Mikal Bridges, Bkn
|1
|1
|25
|33
|Nic Claxton, Bkn
|0
|4
|10
|22
|Tyrese Haliburton, Ind
|1
|1
|8
|16
|Trey Murphy III, NO
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Kevon Looney, GS
|1
|0
|1
|3
|De'Aaron Fox, Sac
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Austin Reaves, LA Lakers
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Aaron Gordon, Den
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malik Monk, Sac
|0
|0
|1
|1
