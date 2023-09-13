Head Coach: Dennis Allen

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Ugo AmadiSAF5-920105-16-19974Oregon
1Alontae TaylorCB6-119912-03-19981Tennessee
2Jameis WinstonQB6-423101-06-19948Florida State
3Jake HaenerQB6-120003-16-19990Fresno State
4Derek CarrQB6-321503-28-19919Fresno State
5Lynn BowdenWR6-120410-14-19973Kentucky
6Marcus MayeSAF6-020703-09-19936Florida
7Taysom HillQB6-222108-23-19906BYU
10Tre'Quan SmithWR6-221001-07-19965UCF
12Chris OlaveWR6-018706-27-20001Ohio State
13Michael ThomasWR6-321203-03-19937Ohio State
17A.T. PerryWR6-520510-26-19990Wake Forest
18Keith KirkwoodWR6-321012-26-19945Temple
19Blake GrupeK5-715611-05-19980Notre Dame
20Pete WernerLB6-324206-05-19992Ohio State
21Jamaal WilliamsRB6-022404-03-19956BYU
22Rashid ShaheedWR6-018008-31-19981Weber State
23Marshon LattimoreCB6-019205-19-19966Ohio State
24Johnathan AbramSAF6-020510-25-19964Mississippi State
25Kendre MillerRB6-022006-11-20020TCU
26Eno BenjaminRB5-920704-13-19993Arizona State
27Isaac YiadomCB6-118802-20-19965Boston College
28Lonnie Johnson Jr.CB6-221311-04-19954Kentucky
29Paulson AdeboCB6-119207-03-19992Stanford
31Jordan HowdenDB6-020905-14-20000Minnesota
32Tyrann MathieuSAF5-919005-13-199210LSU
33Kirk MerrittWR6-121401-05-19973Arkansas State
34Tony Jones Jr.RB5-1122411-24-19973Notre Dame
36Anthony JohnsonDB6-220501-12-19990Virginia
37Jordan MimsRB5-1020605-16-19990Fresno State
39Lou HedleyP6-422006-26-19930Miami (FL)
41Alvin KamaraRB5-1021507-25-19956Tennessee
43Ryan ConnellyLB6-223410-03-19954Wisconsin
45Nephi SewellLB6-022812-19-19981Utah
46Adam PrenticeFB6-024501-16-19972South Carolina
48J.T. GrayDB6-020201-18-19965Mississippi State
49Zach WoodLS6-325501-10-19937SMU
50Andrew DowellLB6-122511-16-19964Michigan State
51Cesar RuizOL6-431606-14-19993Michigan
52D'Marco JacksonLB6-123307-20-19981Appalachian State
53Zack BaunLB6-322512-30-19963Wisconsin
54Jaylon SmithLB6-224006-14-19957Notre Dame
55Isaiah FoskeyDE6-526510-30-20000Notre Dame
56Demario DavisLB6-224801-11-198911Arkansas State
57Niko LalosDE6-526906-25-19973Dartmouth
58Anfernee OrjiLB6-223010-06-20000Vanderbilt
59Trai TurnerG6-332006-14-19939LSU
60Koda MartinG6-630408-21-19954Syracuse
62Tommy KraemerG6-631604-16-19982Notre Dame
64Nick SaldiveriOL6-631608-14-20000Old Dominion
67Landon YoungT6-732108-21-19972Kentucky
70Trevor PenningT6-732505-15-19991Northern Iowa
71Ryan RamczykT6-631404-22-19946Wisconsin
72Storm NortonT6-731705-16-19946Toledo
73Max GarciaG6-430911-09-19918Florida
74James HurstOL6-531012-17-19919North Carolina
75Andrus PeatOL6-731611-04-19938Stanford
78Erik McCoyOL6-430308-27-19974Texas A&M
80Jimmy GrahamTE6-726511-24-198613Miami (FL)
83Juwan JohnsonTE6-423109-13-19963Oregon
87Foster MoreauTE6-425005-06-19974LSU
88Shaquan DavisWR6-521502-08-20000South Carolina State
89Tommy HudsonTE6-525502-22-19973Arizona State
90Bryan BreseeDT6-530510-06-20010Clemson
91Kyle PhillipsDE6-427705-05-19974Tennessee
92Tanoh KpassagnonDE6-728906-14-19946Villanova
93Nathan ShepherdDT6-431510-09-19935Fort Hays State
94Cameron JordanDE6-428707-10-198912California
95Jack HeflinDT6-330403-08-19982Iowa
96Carl GrandersonDE6-526112-18-19964Wyoming
97Malcolm RoachDL6-329006-09-19983Texas
98Payton TurnerDE6-627001-07-19992Houston
99Khalen SaundersDT6-032408-09-19964Western Illinois

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you