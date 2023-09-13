Head Coach: Dennis Allen
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Ugo Amadi
|SAF
|5-9
|201
|05-16-1997
|4
|Oregon
|1
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|6-1
|199
|12-03-1998
|1
|Tennessee
|2
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|6-4
|231
|01-06-1994
|8
|Florida State
|3
|Jake Haener
|QB
|6-1
|200
|03-16-1999
|0
|Fresno State
|4
|Derek Carr
|QB
|6-3
|215
|03-28-1991
|9
|Fresno State
|5
|Lynn Bowden
|WR
|6-1
|204
|10-14-1997
|3
|Kentucky
|6
|Marcus Maye
|SAF
|6-0
|207
|03-09-1993
|6
|Florida
|7
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|6-2
|221
|08-23-1990
|6
|BYU
|10
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|6-2
|210
|01-07-1996
|5
|UCF
|12
|Chris Olave
|WR
|6-0
|187
|06-27-2000
|1
|Ohio State
|13
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|6-3
|212
|03-03-1993
|7
|Ohio State
|17
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|6-5
|205
|10-26-1999
|0
|Wake Forest
|18
|Keith Kirkwood
|WR
|6-3
|210
|12-26-1994
|5
|Temple
|19
|Blake Grupe
|K
|5-7
|156
|11-05-1998
|0
|Notre Dame
|20
|Pete Werner
|LB
|6-3
|242
|06-05-1999
|2
|Ohio State
|21
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|6-0
|224
|04-03-1995
|6
|BYU
|22
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|6-0
|180
|08-31-1998
|1
|Weber State
|23
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|6-0
|192
|05-19-1996
|6
|Ohio State
|24
|Johnathan Abram
|SAF
|6-0
|205
|10-25-1996
|4
|Mississippi State
|25
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|6-0
|220
|06-11-2002
|0
|TCU
|26
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|5-9
|207
|04-13-1999
|3
|Arizona State
|27
|Isaac Yiadom
|CB
|6-1
|188
|02-20-1996
|5
|Boston College
|28
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|6-2
|213
|11-04-1995
|4
|Kentucky
|29
|Paulson Adebo
|CB
|6-1
|192
|07-03-1999
|2
|Stanford
|31
|Jordan Howden
|DB
|6-0
|209
|05-14-2000
|0
|Minnesota
|32
|Tyrann Mathieu
|SAF
|5-9
|190
|05-13-1992
|10
|LSU
|33
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|6-1
|214
|01-05-1997
|3
|Arkansas State
|34
|Tony Jones Jr.
|RB
|5-11
|224
|11-24-1997
|3
|Notre Dame
|36
|Anthony Johnson
|DB
|6-2
|205
|01-12-1999
|0
|Virginia
|37
|Jordan Mims
|RB
|5-10
|206
|05-16-1999
|0
|Fresno State
|39
|Lou Hedley
|P
|6-4
|220
|06-26-1993
|0
|Miami (FL)
|41
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|5-10
|215
|07-25-1995
|6
|Tennessee
|43
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|6-2
|234
|10-03-1995
|4
|Wisconsin
|45
|Nephi Sewell
|LB
|6-0
|228
|12-19-1998
|1
|Utah
|46
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|6-0
|245
|01-16-1997
|2
|South Carolina
|48
|J.T. Gray
|DB
|6-0
|202
|01-18-1996
|5
|Mississippi State
|49
|Zach Wood
|LS
|6-3
|255
|01-10-1993
|7
|SMU
|50
|Andrew Dowell
|LB
|6-1
|225
|11-16-1996
|4
|Michigan State
|51
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|6-4
|316
|06-14-1999
|3
|Michigan
|52
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|6-1
|233
|07-20-1998
|1
|Appalachian State
|53
|Zack Baun
|LB
|6-3
|225
|12-30-1996
|3
|Wisconsin
|54
|Jaylon Smith
|LB
|6-2
|240
|06-14-1995
|7
|Notre Dame
|55
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|6-5
|265
|10-30-2000
|0
|Notre Dame
|56
|Demario Davis
|LB
|6-2
|248
|01-11-1989
|11
|Arkansas State
|57
|Niko Lalos
|DE
|6-5
|269
|06-25-1997
|3
|Dartmouth
|58
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|6-2
|230
|10-06-2000
|0
|Vanderbilt
|59
|Trai Turner
|G
|6-3
|320
|06-14-1993
|9
|LSU
|60
|Koda Martin
|G
|6-6
|304
|08-21-1995
|4
|Syracuse
|62
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|6-6
|316
|04-16-1998
|2
|Notre Dame
|64
|Nick Saldiveri
|OL
|6-6
|316
|08-14-2000
|0
|Old Dominion
|67
|Landon Young
|T
|6-7
|321
|08-21-1997
|2
|Kentucky
|70
|Trevor Penning
|T
|6-7
|325
|05-15-1999
|1
|Northern Iowa
|71
|Ryan Ramczyk
|T
|6-6
|314
|04-22-1994
|6
|Wisconsin
|72
|Storm Norton
|T
|6-7
|317
|05-16-1994
|6
|Toledo
|73
|Max Garcia
|G
|6-4
|309
|11-09-1991
|8
|Florida
|74
|James Hurst
|OL
|6-5
|310
|12-17-1991
|9
|North Carolina
|75
|Andrus Peat
|OL
|6-7
|316
|11-04-1993
|8
|Stanford
|78
|Erik McCoy
|OL
|6-4
|303
|08-27-1997
|4
|Texas A&M
|80
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|6-7
|265
|11-24-1986
|13
|Miami (FL)
|83
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|6-4
|231
|09-13-1996
|3
|Oregon
|87
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|6-4
|250
|05-06-1997
|4
|LSU
|88
|Shaquan Davis
|WR
|6-5
|215
|02-08-2000
|0
|South Carolina State
|89
|Tommy Hudson
|TE
|6-5
|255
|02-22-1997
|3
|Arizona State
|90
|Bryan Bresee
|DT
|6-5
|305
|10-06-2001
|0
|Clemson
|91
|Kyle Phillips
|DE
|6-4
|277
|05-05-1997
|4
|Tennessee
|92
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|DE
|6-7
|289
|06-14-1994
|6
|Villanova
|93
|Nathan Shepherd
|DT
|6-4
|315
|10-09-1993
|5
|Fort Hays State
|94
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|6-4
|287
|07-10-1989
|12
|California
|95
|Jack Heflin
|DT
|6-3
|304
|03-08-1998
|2
|Iowa
|96
|Carl Granderson
|DE
|6-5
|261
|12-18-1996
|4
|Wyoming
|97
|Malcolm Roach
|DL
|6-3
|290
|06-09-1998
|3
|Texas
|98
|Payton Turner
|DE
|6-6
|270
|01-07-1999
|2
|Houston
|99
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|6-0
|324
|08-09-1996
|4
|Western Illinois
