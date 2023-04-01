No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

66Higashioka, KyleRR04-20-19906-1202
38Rortvedt, BenLR09-25-19975-9205
39Trevino, JoseRR11-28-19925-10215

Infielders

33Cordero, FranchyLR09-02-19946-3225
28Donaldson, JoshRR12-08-19856-1210
12Kiner-Falefa, IsiahRR03-23-19955-11190
26LeMahieu, DJRR07-13-19886-4220
91Peraza, OswaldRR06-15-20006-0200
48Rizzo, AnthonyLL08-08-19896-3240
25Torres, GleyberRR12-13-19966-1205
11Volpe, AnthonyRR04-28-20015-9180

Outfielders

22Bader, HarrisonRR06-03-19946-0210
95Cabrera, OswaldoBR03-01-19995-11200
90Florial, EstevanLR11-25-19976-1195
31Hicks, AaronBR10-02-19896-1205
99Judge, AaronRR04-26-19926-7282
93Pereira, EversonRR04-10-20015-11191
27Stanton, GiancarloRR11-08-19896-6245

Pitchers

84Abreu, AlbertRR09-26-19956-2190
76Brito, JhonyRR02-17-19986-2160
45Cole, GerritRR09-08-19906-4220
70Cordero, JimmyRR10-19-19916-4240
65Cortes, NestorRL12-10-19945-11210
59y-Effross, ScottRR12-28-19936-2202
83García, DeiviRR05-19-19995-9163
0Germán, DomingoRR08-04-19926-2181
81y-Gil, LuisRR06-03-19986-2185
89Gómez, YoendrysRR10-15-19996-3175
35Holmes, ClayRR03-27-19936-5245
41x-Kahnle, TommyRR08-07-19896-1230
34King, MichaelRR05-25-19956-3210
92Krook, MattLL10-21-19946-4225
43Loáisiga, JonathanRR11-02-19945-11165
97Marinaccio, RonRR07-01-19956-2205
47x-Montas, FrankieRR03-21-19936-2255
58Peralta, WandyLL07-27-19916-0227
55x-Rodón, CarlosLL12-10-19926-3245
36Schmidt, ClarkeRR02-20-19966-1200
40x-Severino, LuisRR02-20-19946-2218
56x-Trivino, LouRR10-01-19916-5235
98Vásquez, RandyRR11-03-19986-0165
85Weissert, GregRR02-04-19956-2215

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

