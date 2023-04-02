|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|23
|Langeliers, Shea
|R
|R
|11-18-1997
|6-0
|205
|44
|Pérez, Carlos
|R
|R
|10-27-1990
|5-10
|210
|28
|Piña, Manny
|R
|R
|06-05-1987
|6-0
|222
Infielders
|2
|Allen, Nick
|R
|R
|10-08-1998
|5-8
|166
|26
|Bride, Jonah
|R
|R
|12-27-1995
|5-10
|200
|77
|Butler, Lawrence
|L
|R
|07-10-2000
|6-4
|185
|12
|Díaz, Aledmys
|R
|R
|08-01-1990
|6-1
|195
|13
|Diaz, Jordan
|R
|R
|08-13-2000
|5-10
|175
|40
|Garcia, Dérmis
|R
|R
|01-07-1998
|6-3
|200
|5
|Kemp, Tony
|L
|R
|10-31-1991
|5-6
|160
|49
|Noda, Ryan
|L
|L
|03-30-1996
|6-3
|217
|6
|Peterson, Jace
|L
|R
|05-09-1990
|6-0
|215
|4
|Smith, Kevin
|R
|R
|07-04-1996
|6-0
|190
Outfielders
|33
|Bleday, JJ
|L
|L
|11-10-1997
|6-3
|205
|15
|Brown, Seth
|L
|L
|07-13-1992
|6-1
|223
|21
|Capel, Conner
|L
|L
|05-19-1997
|6-1
|185
|22
|Laureano, Ramón
|R
|R
|07-15-1994
|5-11
|203
|25
|Rooker, Brent
|R
|R
|11-01-1994
|6-4
|225
|1
|Ruiz, Esteury
|R
|R
|02-15-1999
|6-0
|169
|37
|Stevenson, Cal
|L
|L
|09-12-1996
|5-10
|175
Pitchers
|68
|Acevedo, Domingo
|R
|R
|03-06-1994
|6-7
|240
|58
|x-Blackburn, Paul
|R
|R
|12-04-1993
|6-1
|196
|31
|Familia, Jeurys
|R
|R
|10-10-1989
|6-3
|240
|11
|Fujinami, Shintaro
|R
|R
|04-12-1994
|6-6
|180
|78
|Harris, Hogan
|R
|L
|12-26-1996
|6-3
|230
|61
|Jackson, Zach
|R
|R
|12-25-1994
|6-4
|230
|56
|Jiménez, Dany
|R
|R
|12-23-1993
|6-1
|182
|32
|Kaprielian, James
|R
|R
|03-02-1994
|6-3
|225
|55
|Martínez, Adrián
|R
|R
|12-10-1996
|6-2
|215
|65
|May, Trevor
|R
|R
|09-23-1989
|6-5
|240
|69
|Medina, Luis
|R
|R
|05-03-1999
|6-1
|175
|60
|Moll, Sam
|L
|L
|01-03-1992
|5-9
|190
|39
|Muller, Kyle
|R
|L
|10-07-1997
|6-7
|250
|36
|Oller, Adam
|R
|R
|10-17-1994
|6-4
|225
|47
|x-Rucinski, Drew
|R
|R
|12-30-1988
|6-2
|190
|38
|Sears, JP
|R
|L
|02-19-1996
|5-11
|180
|30
|Smith, Chad
|R
|R
|06-08-1995
|6-4
|200
|54
|y-Snead, Kirby
|L
|L
|10-07-1994
|6-1
|218
|62
|x-Tarnok, Freddy
|R
|R
|11-24-1998
|6-3
|185
|64
|Waldichuk, Ken
|L
|L
|01-08-1998
|6-4
|220
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.