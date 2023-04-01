No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

23Langeliers, SheaRR11-18-19976-0205
44Pérez, CarlosRR10-27-19905-10210
28Piña, MannyRR06-05-19876-0222

Infielders

2Allen, NickRR10-08-19985-8166
26Bride, JonahRR12-27-19955-10200
77Butler, LawrenceLR07-10-20006-4185
12Díaz, AledmysRR08-01-19906-1195
13Diaz, JordanRR08-13-20005-10175
40Garcia, DérmisRR01-07-19986-3200
5Kemp, TonyLR10-31-19915-6160
49Noda, RyanLL03-30-19966-3217
6Peterson, JaceLR05-09-19906-0215
4Smith, KevinRR07-04-19966-0190

Outfielders

33Bleday, JJLL11-10-19976-3205
15Brown, SethLL07-13-19926-1223
21Capel, ConnerLL05-19-19976-1185
22Laureano, RamónRR07-15-19945-11203
25Rooker, BrentRR11-01-19946-4225
1Ruiz, EsteuryRR02-15-19996-0169
37Stevenson, CalLL09-12-19965-10175

Pitchers

68Acevedo, DomingoRR03-06-19946-7240
58x-Blackburn, PaulRR12-04-19936-1196
31Familia, JeurysRR10-10-19896-3240
11Fujinami, ShintaroRR04-12-19946-6180
78Harris, HoganRL12-26-19966-3230
61Jackson, ZachRR12-25-19946-4230
56Jiménez, DanyRR12-23-19936-1182
32Kaprielian, JamesRR03-02-19946-3225
55Martínez, AdriánRR12-10-19966-2215
65May, TrevorRR09-23-19896-5240
69Medina, LuisRR05-03-19996-1175
60Moll, SamLL01-03-19925-9190
39Muller, KyleRL10-07-19976-7250
36Oller, AdamRR10-17-19946-4225
47x-Rucinski, DrewRR12-30-19886-2190
38Sears, JPRL02-19-19965-11180
30Smith, ChadRR06-08-19956-4200
54y-Snead, KirbyLL10-07-19946-1218
62x-Tarnok, FreddyRR11-24-19986-3185
64Waldichuk, KenLL01-08-19986-4220

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

