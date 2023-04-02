No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

12Campusano, LuisRR09-29-19985-11232
26Nola, AustinRR12-28-19896-0197
24Sullivan, BrettLR02-22-19946-1195

Infielders

17Batten, MatthewRR06-22-19955-11180
2Bogaerts, XanderRR10-01-19926-2218
9Cronenworth, JakeLR01-21-19946-0187
16Dixon, BrandonRR01-29-19926-2215
7Kim, Ha-SeongRR10-17-19955-9168
13Machado, MannyRR07-06-19926-3218
24Odor, RougnedLR02-03-19945-11200
10y-Rosario, EguyRR08-25-19995-9150

Outfielders

28Azocar, JoséRR05-11-19965-11181
14Carpenter, MattLR11-26-19856-4210
27Dahl, DavidLR04-01-19946-1197
5Engel, AdamRR12-09-19916-2215
1Grisham, TrentLL11-01-19965-11224
22Soto, JuanLL10-25-19986-2224

Pitchers

60Avila, PedroRR01-14-19975-11210
65x-Castillo, JoséLL01-10-19966-6252
59Cosgrove, TomLL06-14-19966-2190
74Crismatt, NabilRR12-25-19946-1220
11Darvish, YuRR08-16-19866-5220
58Felipe, AngelRR08-30-19976-5190
66García, LuisRR01-30-19876-2240
55Groome, JayLL08-23-19986-6262
71Hader, JoshLL04-07-19946-3180
25Hill, TimRL02-10-19906-4200
45Honeywell Jr., BrentRR03-31-19956-2195
56Kerr, RayLL09-10-19946-3185
33Knehr, ReissLR11-03-19966-2205
67Lugo, SethRR11-17-19896-4225
21Martinez, NickLR08-05-19906-1200
50y-Morejon, AdrianLL02-27-19995-11224
44x-Musgrove, JoeRR12-04-19926-5230
15x-Pomeranz, DrewRL11-22-19886-5246
4Snell, BlakeLL12-04-19926-4225
75x-Suarez, RobertRR03-01-19916-2210
76Tapia, DomingoRR08-04-19916-3263
52Wacha, MichaelRR07-01-19916-6215
40Weathers, RyanRL12-17-19996-1230
36Wilson, StevenRR08-24-19946-3221

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you