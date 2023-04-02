|No.
|Player
|B
|T
|Born
|Ht
|Wt
Catchers
|21
|Bart, Joey
|R
|R
|12-15-1996
|6-2
|238
|1
|Pérez, Roberto
|R
|R
|12-23-1988
|5-11
|220
Infielders
|35
|Crawford, Brandon
|L
|R
|01-21-1987
|6-1
|223
|7
|Davis, J.D.
|R
|R
|04-27-1993
|6-3
|218
|10
|Díaz, Isan
|L
|R
|05-27-1996
|5-11
|201
|39
|Estrada, Thairo
|R
|R
|02-22-1996
|5-10
|185
|41
|Flores, Wilmer
|R
|R
|08-06-1991
|6-2
|213
|76
|Luciano, Marco
|R
|R
|09-10-2001
|6-2
|178
|32
|Villar, David
|R
|R
|01-27-1997
|6-1
|215
|31
|Wade Jr., LaMonte
|L
|L
|01-01-1994
|6-1
|205
|70
|Wisely, Brett
|L
|R
|05-08-1999
|5-10
|180
Outfielders
|45
|Beaty, Matt
|L
|R
|04-28-1993
|6-0
|215
|8
|Conforto, Michael
|L
|R
|03-01-1993
|6-1
|215
|51
|y-González, Luis
|L
|L
|09-10-1995
|6-1
|180
|17
|Haniger, Mitch
|R
|R
|12-23-1990
|6-2
|214
|58
|Johnson, Bryce
|B
|R
|10-27-1995
|6-1
|195
|78
|Matos, Luis
|R
|R
|01-28-2002
|5-11
|160
|23
|Pederson, Joc
|L
|L
|04-21-1992
|6-1
|220
|12
|Ramos, Heliot
|R
|R
|09-07-1999
|6-1
|188
|2
|Sabol, Blake
|L
|R
|01-07-1998
|6-4
|225
|13
|Slater, Austin
|R
|R
|12-13-1992
|6-1
|204
|5
|Yastrzemski, Mike
|L
|L
|08-23-1990
|5-10
|178
Pitchers
|54
|Alexander, Scott
|L
|L
|07-10-1989
|6-2
|195
|43
|Beck, Tristan
|R
|R
|06-24-1996
|6-4
|165
|59
|Brebbia, John
|L
|R
|05-30-1990
|6-1
|200
|38
|Cobb, Alex
|R
|R
|10-07-1987
|6-3
|205
|68
|Cruz, José
|R
|R
|05-18-2000
|6-1
|178
|26
|DeSclafani, Anthony
|R
|R
|04-18-1990
|6-2
|195
|75
|Doval, Camilo
|R
|R
|07-04-1997
|6-2
|185
|64
|Hjelle, Sean
|R
|R
|05-07-1997
|6-11
|228
|77
|y-Jackson, Luke
|R
|R
|08-24-1991
|6-2
|210
|34
|Junis, Jakob
|R
|R
|09-16-1992
|6-3
|220
|73
|Long, Sam
|L
|L
|07-08-1995
|6-1
|185
|52
|Manaea, Sean
|R
|L
|02-01-1992
|6-5
|245
|72
|Rodríguez, Randy
|R
|R
|09-05-1999
|6-0
|166
|33
|Rogers, Taylor
|L
|L
|12-17-1990
|6-3
|190
|71
|Rogers, Tyler
|R
|R
|12-17-1990
|6-3
|181
|48
|Stripling, Ross
|R
|R
|11-23-1989
|6-3
|220
|61
|y-Szapucki, Thomas
|R
|L
|06-12-1996
|6-2
|181
|56
|Waites, Cole
|R
|R
|06-10-1998
|6-3
|180
|62
|Webb, Logan
|R
|R
|11-18-1996
|6-1
|220
|67
|Winn, Keaton
|R
|R
|02-20-1998
|6-4
|238
|57
|Wood, Alex
|R
|L
|01-12-1991
|6-4
|215
x-15-day DL
y-60-day DL
