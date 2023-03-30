No.PlayerBTBornHtWt

Catchers

21Bart, JoeyRR12-15-19966-2238
1Pérez, RobertoRR12-23-19885-11220
2Sabol, BlakeLR01-07-19986-4225

Infielders

35Crawford, BrandonLR01-21-19876-1223
7Davis, J.D.RR04-27-19936-3218
10Díaz, IsanLR05-27-19965-11201
39Estrada, ThairoRR02-22-19965-10185
41Flores, WilmerRR08-06-19916-2213
76Luciano, MarcoRR09-10-20016-2178
32Villar, DavidRR01-27-19976-1215
31Wade Jr., LaMonteLL01-01-19946-1205
70Wisely, BrettLR05-08-19995-10180

Outfielders

45Beaty, MattLR04-28-19936-0215
8Conforto, MichaelLR03-01-19936-1215
51y-González, LuisLL09-10-19956-1180
17Haniger, MitchRR12-23-19906-2214
78Matos, LuisRR01-28-20025-11160
23Pederson, JocLL04-21-19926-1220
12Ramos, HeliotRR09-07-19996-1188
13Slater, AustinRR12-13-19926-1204
5Yastrzemski, MikeLL08-23-19905-10178

Pitchers

54Alexander, ScottLL07-10-19896-2195
43Beck, TristanRR06-24-19966-4165
59Brebbia, JohnLR05-30-19906-1200
38Cobb, AlexRR10-07-19876-3205
68Cruz, JoséRR05-18-20006-1178
26DeSclafani, AnthonyRR04-18-19906-2195
75Doval, CamiloRR07-04-19976-2185
64Hjelle, SeanRR05-07-19976-11228
77x-Jackson, LukeRR08-24-19916-2210
34Junis, JakobRR09-16-19926-3220
73Long, SamLL07-08-19956-1185
52Manaea, SeanRL02-01-19926-5245
72Rodríguez, RandyRR09-05-19996-0166
33Rogers, TaylorLL12-17-19906-3190
71Rogers, TylerRR12-17-19906-3181
48Stripling, RossRR11-23-19896-3220
61y-Szapucki, ThomasRL06-12-19966-2181
56Waites, ColeRR06-10-19986-3180
62Webb, LoganRR11-18-19966-1220
67Winn, KeatonRR02-20-19986-4238
57Wood, AlexRL01-12-19916-4215

x-15-day DL

y-60-day DL

