Head Coach: Pete Carroll
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Born
|Exp
|College
|0
|Devin Bush
|LB
|5-11
|234
|07-18-1998
|4
|Michigan
|1
|Dee Eskridge
|WR
|5-9
|190
|03-23-1997
|2
|Western Michigan
|2
|Drew Lock
|QB
|6-4
|228
|11-10-1996
|4
|Missouri
|4
|Michael Dickson
|P
|6-2
|208
|01-04-1996
|5
|Texas
|5
|Jason Myers
|K
|5-10
|190
|05-12-1991
|8
|Marist
|6
|Quandre Diggs
|FS
|5-9
|197
|01-22-1993
|8
|Texas
|7
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6-3
|221
|10-10-1990
|10
|West Virginia
|8
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|6-1
|193
|03-29-1999
|1
|Cincinnati
|9
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|5-9
|211
|10-20-2000
|1
|Michigan State
|10
|Uchenna Nwosu
|LB
|6-2
|251
|12-28-1996
|5
|USC
|11
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|6-0
|197
|02-14-2002
|0
|Ohio State
|13
|Cody Thompson
|WR
|6-2
|205
|01-11-1996
|4
|Toledo
|14
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6-4
|235
|12-14-1997
|4
|Ole Miss
|16
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|5-10
|182
|09-28-1992
|8
|Kansas State
|17
|Matt Landers
|WR
|6-4
|200
|06-16-1999
|0
|Arkansas
|18
|Lance Boykin
|CB
|6-2
|198
|08-31-2000
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|18
|Ra'Shaun Henry
|WR
|6-3
|190
|02-04-1998
|1
|Virginia
|19
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|6-4
|207
|08-04-1998
|0
|UCLA
|20
|Julian Love
|SAF
|5-11
|195
|03-19-1998
|4
|Notre Dame
|21
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|6-0
|185
|12-11-2000
|0
|Illinois
|22
|Tre Brown
|CB
|5-10
|185
|09-24-1997
|2
|Oklahoma
|23
|Artie Burns
|CB
|6-0
|187
|05-01-1995
|7
|Miami (FL)
|25
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|6-0
|210
|03-03-2000
|0
|Georgia
|26
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|6-1
|214
|01-08-2001
|0
|UCLA
|27
|Riq Woolen
|CB
|6-4
|210
|05-02-1999
|1
|UTSA
|28
|Kyu Kelly
|CB
|6-0
|193
|05-22-2001
|0
|Stanford
|29
|SaRodorick Thompson Jr.
|RB
|6-0
|215
|10-01-1999
|0
|Texas Tech
|30
|Michael Jackson
|CB
|6-1
|210
|01-10-1997
|4
|Miami (FL)
|31
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|5-10
|214
|09-16-1998
|3
|Miami (FL)
|32
|Jerrick Reed II
|SAF
|5-9
|196
|08-07-2000
|0
|New Mexico
|33
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|6-1
|213
|10-17-1995
|6
|LSU
|38
|Andrew Whitaker
|CB
|6-0
|183
|01-16-1999
|0
|Washington (MO)
|39
|Ty Okada
|SS
|5-11
|193
|06-04-1999
|0
|Montana State
|41
|Chris Stoll
|LS
|6-2
|255
|08-03-1998
|0
|Penn State
|42
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|5-11
|228
|02-25-2000
|0
|North Carolina State
|44
|Nick Bellore
|LB
|6-1
|250
|05-12-1989
|12
|Central Michigan
|49
|Joshua Onujiogu
|LB
|6-2
|252
|03-03-1998
|1
|Framingham State
|51
|Olu Oluwatimi
|C
|6-3
|307
|08-05-1999
|0
|Michigan
|52
|Darrell Taylor
|LB
|6-4
|267
|03-24-1997
|3
|Tennessee
|53
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|6-4
|261
|11-30-1998
|1
|Minnesota
|54
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|6-0
|242
|06-27-1990
|11
|Utah State
|55
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|6-3
|281
|01-05-1997
|4
|Ohio State
|56
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|6-0
|240
|10-21-1997
|3
|Texas Tech
|57
|Patrick O'Connell
|LB
|6-1
|227
|12-31-1998
|0
|Montana
|58
|Derick Hall
|LB
|6-3
|252
|03-19-2001
|0
|Auburn
|59
|Jon Rhattigan
|LB
|6-0
|236
|02-02-1999
|2
|Army
|60
|Phil Haynes
|G
|6-4
|322
|10-19-1995
|4
|Wake Forest
|62
|Joey Hunt
|C
|6-2
|299
|02-22-1994
|7
|TCU
|63
|Evan Brown
|C
|6-2
|320
|09-16-1996
|5
|SMU
|64
|Austin Faoliu
|NT
|6-3
|305
|01-09-1999
|2
|Oregon
|67
|Charles Cross
|T
|6-5
|311
|11-25-2000
|1
|Mississippi State
|68
|Damien Lewis
|G
|6-2
|327
|03-21-1997
|3
|LSU
|70
|Jason Peters
|T
|6-4
|328
|01-22-1982
|19
|Arkansas
|72
|Abraham Lucas
|T
|6-6
|322
|10-25-1998
|1
|Washington State
|73
|Greg Eiland
|T
|6-8
|321
|02-01-1998
|2
|Mississippi State
|74
|Jake Curhan
|T
|6-6
|316
|07-09-1998
|2
|California
|75
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|6-5
|332
|04-28-2001
|0
|LSU
|76
|Ben Brown
|C
|6-5
|312
|05-19-1998
|1
|Ole Miss
|77
|Matthew Gotel
|NT
|6-1
|341
|01-02-1999
|1
|West Florida
|78
|Stone Forsythe
|T
|6-8
|307
|12-29-1997
|2
|Florida
|83
|Dareke Young
|WR
|6-2
|224
|06-04-1999
|1
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|84
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|6-7
|251
|01-08-1999
|3
|Stanford
|85
|Tyler Mabry
|TE
|6-3
|247
|11-21-1996
|3
|Maryland
|86
|Easop Winston Jr.
|WR
|6-0
|190
|12-17-1996
|3
|Washington State
|87
|Noah Fant
|TE
|6-4
|249
|11-20-1997
|4
|Iowa
|88
|Cade Johnson
|WR
|5-10
|184
|04-10-1998
|2
|South Dakota State
|89
|Will Dissly
|TE
|6-4
|265
|07-08-1996
|5
|Washington
|90
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|6-3
|306
|12-16-1992
|7
|Alabama
|91
|Bryan Mone
|DT
|6-3
|345
|10-20-1995
|4
|Michigan
|92
|Tyreke Smith
|LB
|6-3
|255
|02-14-2000
|1
|Ohio State
|93
|Cameron Young
|DT
|6-3
|304
|06-08-2000
|0
|Mississippi State
|94
|Mike Morris
|DE
|6-6
|295
|04-22-2001
|0
|Michigan
|95
|Myles Adams
|DT
|6-2
|290
|03-09-1998
|3
|Rice
|97
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|6-3
|280
|01-25-1994
|8
|Florida State
|98
|Levi Bell
|OLB
|5-11
|262
|08-06-1999
|0
|Texas State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.