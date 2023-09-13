Head Coach: Pete Carroll

No.PlayerPosHtWtBornExpCollege
0Devin BushLB5-1123407-18-19984Michigan
1Dee EskridgeWR5-919003-23-19972Western Michigan
2Drew LockQB6-422811-10-19964Missouri
4Michael DicksonP6-220801-04-19965Texas
5Jason MyersK5-1019005-12-19918Marist
6Quandre DiggsFS5-919701-22-19938Texas
7Geno SmithQB6-322110-10-199010West Virginia
8Coby BryantCB6-119303-29-19991Cincinnati
9Kenneth Walker IIIRB5-921110-20-20001Michigan State
10Uchenna NwosuLB6-225112-28-19965USC
11Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR6-019702-14-20020Ohio State
13Cody ThompsonWR6-220501-11-19964Toledo
14DK MetcalfWR6-423512-14-19974Ole Miss
16Tyler LockettWR5-1018209-28-19928Kansas State
17Matt LandersWR6-420006-16-19990Arkansas
18Lance BoykinCB6-219808-31-20000Coastal Carolina
18Ra'Shaun HenryWR6-319002-04-19981Virginia
19Jake BoboWR6-420708-04-19980UCLA
20Julian LoveSAF5-1119503-19-19984Notre Dame
21Devon WitherspoonCB6-018512-11-20000Illinois
22Tre BrownCB5-1018509-24-19972Oklahoma
23Artie BurnsCB6-018705-01-19957Miami (FL)
25Kenny McIntoshRB6-021003-03-20000Georgia
26Zach CharbonnetRB6-121401-08-20010UCLA
27Riq WoolenCB6-421005-02-19991UTSA
28Kyu KellyCB6-019305-22-20010Stanford
29SaRodorick Thompson Jr.RB6-021510-01-19990Texas Tech
30Michael JacksonCB6-121001-10-19974Miami (FL)
31DeeJay DallasRB5-1021409-16-19983Miami (FL)
32Jerrick Reed IISAF5-919608-07-20000New Mexico
33Jamal AdamsSS6-121310-17-19956LSU
38Andrew WhitakerCB6-018301-16-19990Washington (MO)
39Ty OkadaSS5-1119306-04-19990Montana State
41Chris StollLS6-225508-03-19980Penn State
42Drake ThomasLB5-1122802-25-20000North Carolina State
44Nick BelloreLB6-125005-12-198912Central Michigan
49Joshua OnujioguLB6-225203-03-19981Framingham State
51Olu OluwatimiC6-330708-05-19990Michigan
52Darrell TaylorLB6-426703-24-19973Tennessee
53Boye MafeLB6-426111-30-19981Minnesota
54Bobby WagnerLB6-024206-27-199011Utah State
55Dre'Mont JonesDE6-328101-05-19974Ohio State
56Jordyn BrooksLB6-024010-21-19973Texas Tech
57Patrick O'ConnellLB6-122712-31-19980Montana
58Derick HallLB6-325203-19-20010Auburn
59Jon RhattiganLB6-023602-02-19992Army
60Phil HaynesG6-432210-19-19954Wake Forest
62Joey HuntC6-229902-22-19947TCU
63Evan BrownC6-232009-16-19965SMU
64Austin FaoliuNT6-330501-09-19992Oregon
67Charles CrossT6-531111-25-20001Mississippi State
68Damien LewisG6-232703-21-19973LSU
70Jason PetersT6-432801-22-198219Arkansas
72Abraham LucasT6-632210-25-19981Washington State
73Greg EilandT6-832102-01-19982Mississippi State
74Jake CurhanT6-631607-09-19982California
75Anthony BradfordG6-533204-28-20010LSU
76Ben BrownC6-531205-19-19981Ole Miss
77Matthew GotelNT6-134101-02-19991West Florida
78Stone ForsytheT6-830712-29-19972Florida
83Dareke YoungWR6-222406-04-19991Lenoir-Rhyne
84Colby ParkinsonTE6-725101-08-19993Stanford
85Tyler MabryTE6-324711-21-19963Maryland
86Easop Winston Jr.WR6-019012-17-19963Washington State
87Noah FantTE6-424911-20-19974Iowa
88Cade JohnsonWR5-1018404-10-19982South Dakota State
89Will DisslyTE6-426507-08-19965Washington
90Jarran ReedDE6-330612-16-19927Alabama
91Bryan MoneDT6-334510-20-19954Michigan
92Tyreke SmithLB6-325502-14-20001Ohio State
93Cameron YoungDT6-330406-08-20000Mississippi State
94Mike MorrisDE6-629504-22-20010Michigan
95Myles AdamsDT6-229003-09-19983Rice
97Mario Edwards Jr.DE6-328001-25-19948Florida State
98Levi BellOLB5-1126208-06-19990Texas State

